The remote school this fall for high school students?

The minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge

May 13, 2020 15h20

Fanny Lévesque

The Press

Quebec does not preclude the scenario “identical” to the one current for the back-to-school next fall : that is to say that it is not impossible that distance education will continue for the secondary if the number of classes is not sufficient to accommodate all the world, respecting the instructions of health.

“We are in the process of designing the scenarios and we will see”, said the minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge.

“But, obviously, this is not very complicated to think that there is a scenario identical to what it was in this moment, not to reopen for the primary and pre-school and then to have the distance education for secondary school”, he continued in a media scrum, after question period.

Le Soleil

