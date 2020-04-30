The removal of the dams well received in Charlevoix
The region of Charlevoix is in Quebec that has the most overnight stays per inhabitant.
29 April 2020 19h18
Jean-François Néron
The Sun
The mayor of La Malbaie and the prefect of Charlevoix believe that the reopening of Charlevoix on may 18, is necessary to revive the economy of the region.
“On the 18th of may, it is interesting. This is good news, launches the mayor of La Malbaie, Michel Couturier. It was not the right time for the removal of dams. It is impossible to confine Charlevoix for 24 months while waiting for a vaccine”, he adds, knowing that many citizens will show their disagreement.
In march, a petition had been launched and a page on Facebook was created calling for the closure of the region, spared so far by the COVID. Charlevoix-East and West had less than 10 people tested positive in the date of 29 April. After the announcement of the vice-first minister, Geneviève Guilbault, a number of citizens have expressed their displeasure on the social network. They fear that the massive arrival of tourists in the next few months, exploding the number of people affected.
“We could sit ten people around a table, bring a scale, you count “for” “against” and the balance will be still in balance”, shows the mayor the fact that there will always be people opposed to a reopening of the region before the summer.
“People have learned to apply the measures of aloofness and caution. We are more ready,” said Mr. Couturier.
Mitchell Dion, general manager of Tourisme Charlevoix. He sees a good eye for the reopening of the region. “The reopening is a positive sign. It allows us to work on a recovery plan for tourism. Even if there is any uncertainty, we work in a submarine. When the government will give the green light to the reopening of tourism businesses, hotels and restaurants, you will be able to put some things into practice”, he explains, confident.
In the same breath, he recalls that 20 % to 30% of the jobs in the Charlevoix region are related to the tourism industry. And the region is the one in Quebec that has the most overnight stays per inhabitant. That is to say, the importance of this economic sector.
“The council of mayors, it has been very well received. We can’t wait that it opens. We talk about work, business, tourism. The point of view of tourism. This is major,” insists Claudette Simard, préfète de Charlevoix.
It finds that the removal of the dams is of concern for a part of the population. Nevertheless, it remains essential. “You want to have a life that is increasingly normal and follow instructions. There are unknowns. It is necessary to see how the tourists are going to follow the instructions. It remains that this industry is important to us.”
Satisfaction to Montmagny
The removal of the dam will be may 4, in Chaudière-Appalaches. The mayor of Montmagny, Remy Langevin, welcomes the announcement with relief. “For Bellechasse, L’islet and Montmagny, it was time that people can start to circulate from one region to the other.”
In Montmagny-L’islet, the fingers of both hands are enough to count the number of positive cases. The elected officer believes that the reopening of the region will change nothing. “At the present time, the population has developed behaviors caution. This is going to help.”
As in the Charlevoix region, tourism will be on the agenda of the upcoming economic meetings. “What will our tourism offer in order to keep control on the number of cases. This is the question that will arise,” he concludes.