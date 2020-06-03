The renewable energy cheaper than any other fossil fuel
Photo: Rich Pedroncelli Associated Press
The rapid decrease in the price of solar and wind energy is not going to stop.
More than half of the production capacity of renewable energy added last year was cheaper than any other option available on the side of fossil fuels. And what is more beautiful is that the rapid decrease in the price of solar and wind energy is not going to stop and that there was a golden opportunity to boost the economy, while doing good to the environment.
In 2019, 56 % of the new industrial production of renewable energy was less than the cost of the electricity that would have produced any fossil fuel, including the cheapest of them all : coal, reported Tuesday the international Agency for renewable energy (IRENA, an intergovernmental organization with 161 member countries. This advantage in terms of cost is notably observed in 90 % of new hydro projects, three-quarters of the projects of onshore wind turbines and a little less than half of the projects of photovoltaic solar energy.
Thus, if we decided today to replace the 500 gigawatts of electricity, the least expensive of the coal industry by solar and wind power, would save $23 billion USD per year. But there’s more, ” continues IRENA. It would also reduce by 5% the global CO2 emissions, in addition to the launch of infrastructure projects equivalent to a stimulus of 940 billion, or about 1% of global gross domestic product.
Turning
“We have reached an important turning point in the energy transition. As much as on the environmental, economic, arguments in favor of the installation of new coal plants or the maintenance of those existing are unjustifiable “, said in a statement the director-general of IRENA, Francesco The Camera.
The economic shock inflicted by the pandemic coronavirus offers an opportunity not to be missed to adopt policies of green stimulus, he continued. “The renewable energies are a way to align policy initiatives with short-term objectives medium and long-term energy and climate. “Already, nearly three-quarters of all new electricity generation capacity deployed in the last year came from renewable energy. It is also expected that these last are the only ones to continue to grow this year in spite of the COVID-19.
The progress made in recent years in renewable energy have been impressive, points out IRENA. Even taking into account inflation, the average cost of electricity produced by the wind turbines installed at large has been reduced by 29 %, from 2010 to 2019, compared to 39 % for onshore wind turbines, with 47% for solar energy concentration and 82% for solar pv.
Not a matter of subsidies
This progress is attributable to several factors, which should lead to further price decreases of 20 % in 2021. We refer to technological innovations, economies of scale made possible by large production chains, the development of a better know-how and financing costs which decrease at the same time as growing confidence in these new sectors.
IRENA took the opportunity to tackle the “myth” tenacious that the success of renewable energy should take place of juicy government subsidies. In fact, on the 634 billion paid in direct subsidies to the energy sector in 2017, only 20 % went to renewables, compared with 70 %, or 447 billion, on fossil fuels and 9 % for biofuels and nuclear. In fact, if we took into account all the costs (externalities) that the communities take the place of the fossil fuel sector, it would be necessary to even speak of “subsidies” in excess of 3000 billion.