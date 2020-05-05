The reopening of the national parks is in the hands of the public health
Photo: Alexander Shields The Duty
The baie Sainte-Marguerite, in the parc national du Fjord-du-Saguenay
At a time when the shops of a number of regions re-open their doors, the government of Québec and Canada are not able to say if the national parks will be accessible this summer, since the decision will be left to public health authorities. The body Nature Quebec for their openness, concluding that such access would, in fact, ” a public health measure “.
“It is difficult to understand why people can go shopping today in the shops almost everywhere in Quebec, so they can’t go walk in a trail in a national park where the separation physical is much easier,” said the director general of Nature Québec, Alice-Anne Simard.
“We understand that it is more difficult to comply with the instructions in a shelter or in a cottage, but it is quite possible in the trails. We are able to comply with the rules of distancing physical that people could buy jeans, and we will be able to adhere to them so that people can walk around in the forest, ” says Ms. Simard.
She stressed that for citizens confined for several weeks already, this re-opening could be beneficial. “Studies have shown that walks in nature reduce the symptoms of anxiety and depression, stress and mental fatigue. Access to nature is a public health measure that the government should be encouraging and is in line with the arguments that justify its policies of déconfinement, especially during a crisis-provoking as the one that we are currently living. “
The closure of the access of the 24 national parks managed by the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (Sépaq) was announced on 20 march last, in the context of measures to limit the spread of the virus COVID-19.
Decision of ” public health “
Is it that the national parks will once again be accessible to citizens in the course of the next few weeks, or during the summer period to come ? The Duty was not able to obtain information on this subject on Monday.
The office of the minister of Forests, Wildlife, and Parks, Pierre Dufour, responded that the government is ” working with the help of its different partners on different scenarios that he has submitted to the public health in order to be able to give back access to the enthusiasts of fishing, hunting and outdoor “. However, we are told, ” the decision to open or not the parks of the Sépaq will remain the prerogative of public health, based on the representations that the minister and his office have made in the last few days and the analyses they make of the déconfinement gradual which takes place at the present time “.
The Sépaq, it says floor on ” different scenarios in order to restore gradually the access to territories, so that all may enjoy the benefits of the outdoors on the mental and physical health when the situation allows it. […] We rely entirely on the expertise, competence and judgment of government authorities and of public health, which will decide the best time for the re-opening as a function of the set of criteria for their analysis.”
Waiting in Ottawa
The Duty has also contacted the federal authorities, in order to know if there was a plan for the reopening of national parks under the responsibility of Parks Canada. For the moment, a-t-on stated, ” Parks Canada has suspended the camping, group activities and events at all Parks Canada sites across the country at least until may 31, 2020 “.
“The Agency is working on an approach to the resumption of services and the opening up of our sites across the country. We are waiting with patience the reopening of our sites, once the appropriate measures have been put in place to ensure the health and safety of Canadians, visitors and members of the Parks Canada team “, a-t-it is also argued, in a written reply.
“Parks Canada continues to evaluate the suspension of services to the visitors and the closure of facilities thanks to the advice of experts in public health and other considerations, regional and local. Please note that any recovery will take time and will occur incrementally. “