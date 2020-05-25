The rescue of a right whale threatened by the COVID-19?
Photo: Alexander Shields The Duty
The rescue of whales entangled and necropsies of animals found dead have been carried out several times in 2017 and 2019.
The federal government has not yet decided whether it will allow this year’s rescue operations for right whales, because of rules to stop the pandemic. The protection measures in exceptional put in place in the wake of the deaths, records of the past years are, however, essential in order to maintain access to the lucrative u.s. market for canadian fish harvesters.
Right whales are gradually returning to the gulf of St. Lawrence for the summer season and the federal government has already implemented since a couple of weeks of the protection measures provided for the species. Several fishing areas have already been closed by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) and Transport Canada monitors compliance with the speed limits imposed on ships. The government is hoping to limit the main threats to the porpoise, on the threshold of extinction : entanglements in fishing gear and collisions with ships.
The Duty has also asked the DFO if he will allow this year, the rescue of whales entangled and necropsies of animals found dead to determine the cause of death. These operations have been carried out several times in 2017 and 2019, since whales are taken in the rigging of fishing gear and at least 20 people have been found dead in canadian waters, out of a total population of just 400 animals.
“Fisheries and Oceans Canada will assess all incidents with marine mammals, such as strandings and entanglements, and identify interventions on a case-by-case basis. The DFO will also assess on a case-by-case basis the need to conduct necropsies of large whales “, a-t-it is indicated in an initial response transmitted by e-mail. “In the event of an incident, the ministry will take decisions by working in close collaboration with its partners, and utilizing the latest guidelines of the public health authorities. “
400
This is the approximate number of animals in the right whale population currently. We have already observed the shift of this population in the gulf of St. Lawrence.
Is it that the rescues of whales entangled will be, yes or no authorized ? “As it has been mentioned, if an incident was to take place, the ministry will take decisions in close collaboration with our partners, to assess any incident occurring with right whales of the North Atlantic, and in order to determine the best intervention possible,” simply repeated the DFO, in a second response.
Sources familiar with the dossier have indicated to the Duty that no final decision has been taken for rescue operations and necropsies in the gulf of St. Lawrence, where it has already been observed up to 25 % of the population of the species.
A pioneer in the research on the right whale of the North Atlantic, the scientific Moira Brown finds it necessary to continue the operations of rescue of a right whale, a species that is particularly vulnerable in areas where fishing lobster or snow crab. But Ms. Brown considers that, in order to move forward in the context of the pandemic, such operations should be subject to a “protocol” that protects the health of the teams involved.
American market
Beyond the opportunity to avoid the extinction of the right whale of the North Atlantic, the protection measures of the species in place in canadian waters are also essential to protect access to the us market is vital for the fishermen, and particularly for snow crab and lobster. A preliminary assessment indicates for example that the value of the landings of snow crab in Quebec in 2019 has reached 174 million, against $ 142 million for the lobster. And in both cases, the United States purchased the vast majority of the shellfish are exported.
However, the mortalities of right whales directly threaten the access to this market. Under u.s. Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA) requires the fishing industry, of the United States or elsewhere, to demonstrate that its activities do not jeopardize the marine mammals. If this demonstration is not made, the Americans are right ” to ban imports of fisheries products.
It is precisely this that were mentioned earlier this year of the elected democrats and republicans, who have made a written request to the secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, a member of the bodyguard of the president Donald Trump. In their letter, they cite explicitly the fishing gear in the snow crab, canadian anglers as being “the main responsible” of the entanglement and deaths of right whales.
In theory, the canadian industry has until 2022 to comply with the provisions of the MMPA. But the National Marine Fisheries Service, which depends on the department of Commerce may invoke the “immediate impact and substantial” activities of canadian fisheries on right whales to impose a embargo. No decision has yet been announced by the government protectionist of Donald Trump, who has not hesitated to impose barriers to trade on its economic partners in the past.
A “whale urban”
The right whale can reach a length of 18 metres, for a weight of over 60 tonnes. Each individual is identified by the white spots unique as it focuses on the head, called callosities. It is a species that mainly feeds on copepods, small crustaceans that it filters using its baleen plates.
The right whale is sometimes referred to as “whale city, since she lives near the coast, especially during the period of calving, off the u.s. States of Georgia and Florida. This makes it particularly vulnerable to collisions with ships and entanglements in fishing gear.
Named the “Right whale” in English, it has been decimated by centuries of commercial whaling. She was a prime target for whalers because it floats when dead, and that it provides a good amount of fat, this material that was melted to produce the oil.
The protection measures implemented in u.s. waters, however, were allowed to increase the total population of 270 people, in 1990, 483 in 2010. Since this date, the decline has resumed, especially due to the mortality records of the 2017 and 2019.
Concerns for the survival of the species are also the result of a marked decline in the birth rate. The statistics of the united states Agency for ocean observation and atmospheric demonstrate that, over the period 2007-2017, the annual average was 18 calves. But the researchers had seen just five in 2017, a year considered then as very bad, and zero in 2018. Seven calves have been sighted in 2019 and a dozen in 2020.
According to the researchers at the New England Aquarium, it is possible, in some cases, females who have experienced an entanglement in fishing gear are not able to reproduce, because of the significant impact on their physical condition.