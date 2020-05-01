The residential resources in dependence on the artificial respirator
Nicolas Bédard, director of the centre for The soaring and president of the Coalition of community organizations in the addiction.
April 30, 2020 12h29
Updated at 19: 02
Jérôme Savary
The Voice of the East
The financial support of the Quebec government resources hosting of dependence comes at an opportune time. “Most of our resources are experiencing a decline in ridership of 50%,” says Nicolas Bédard, director of the centre for The Soaring, to Shefford, and president of the Coalition of community organizations in the addiction.
The emergency assistance announced on Thursday morning is a first step in the right direction, and Mr. Bédard would like to thank the minister of Health and social Services, Danielle McCann. Thus, $ 3 million will be paid to the community resources or private offering lodging in dependence.
In this sector assistance to the most vulnerable people (homelessness, mental health problems, substance abuse, and clients exiting detention facilities), a number of resources starving. “In Quebec, several resources had to cease their activities [recently], especially those that offer therapy programs short-term,” said Mr. Bédard.
The decrease of the number of therapeutic programmes — typically three to six months — of these organizations has a direct impact on their funding, the latter being conditional to the number of beds occupied.
To The Flight, a decrease in occupancy of 30 beds has been observed in recent weeks, on a capacity of about 120.
“This decrease does not mean that there are fewer needs, people have as many problems as before the crisis,” said Mr. Bédard. But they refuse to call in and introduce themselves, for fear of catching the COVID, and this, at the risk of their health.”
However, there had recently been flying that the phone will continue to ring and receives new applications for admission to its therapeutic programmes. “We feel that the people have stretched out the time to go to the cure, and there they make it clear that the COVID-19 will not be completed tomorrow morning, and they take the decision to move towards a change.”
The director of The Boom specifies that the score of accommodation centres in addiction who are not benefiting from the financial support of the PSOC together offer the equivalent of 1,200 beds, over 2000 in total available in Quebec.
“After the announcements of government support for students, community-based organizations benefiting from the Programme de soutien aux organismes communautaires (PSOC), it was time that the government gives the funds to go through,” said Mr. Bédard.
Inequity and disparity of funding among the resources
According to Mr. Bédard, the residential resources in the dependency benefit to sources of funding very few fair.
Over 70 resources in total in Quebec, over fifty of them — the smaller and more fragile, according to Mr. Bédard — receive money from the government of PSOC, which has also been raised from $ 20 million last April 15.
“These bodies are neither viable nor cost-effective, but they manage to survive thanks to the PSOC,” says Mr. Bedard, denouncing in passing the fact that some organizations are benefiting from this programme of support, such as in the Montérégie region, and others may not.
“There are regional disparities are huge and we don’t feel will CIUSSS and CISSS to settle the case, in particular in the eastern Townships, in Montreal, in the Laurentians in the Lanaudière region.”
Mr. Bédard is hoped that the assistance announced Thursday will benefit in priority to the centres not receiving any amount of the PSOC, as the centre of The Boom and the other residential resources in dependence of the Coalition members, who also continue to provide services to their residents, and this, despite the risks associated with the COVID-19.
Questioned about this, the office of the minister McCann wanted to be reassuring. “The reason for the announcement this morning is to allow before any other resources of the hosting who do not have a PSOC to receive financial support, stresses Alexandre Lahaie, director of communications office of the minister of Health and social Services, in an interview with The Voice of the East. We understand that these clients should not be abandoned.”
Mr. Bédard warns that if the money does not arrive at good port, “two-thirds of residential resources in dependency are closed during the summer.”
THE CHALLENGE OF THE DÉCONFINEMENT
For the moment, no cases of COVID-19 has been listed among the member organizations of the Coalition, which is “really impressive”, emphasises Nicolas Bédard, director of the centre for The soaring and president of the Coalition of community organizations in the addiction.
To Shefford and other resources members of the Coalition, the concern is palpable. “With the déconfinement, 35 people will be able to go out next week,” said Mr. Bédard.
The director recalled that these people sometimes have children, a spouse, and that in the context of the therapeutic programme, there comes the time where the people can come out the end of the week.
“What we wondered, with the appearance of the [potential] of the first cases of COVID, that is how the contagion will spread, considered. Our bodies do not have premises with very large, people can mix together and it is difficult to apply at any time the measures of distance. That is going to happen? Our employees will they be infected? We are concerned with.”
Risk of contamination
According to Mr. Bédard, the déconfinement imminent will multiply by two the risk of infections by the COVID-19.
In each resource of the Coalition, several dozen people will spend a few days outside, before returning in the accommodation centres in addiction.
To the Soaring, the director said to be ready for any eventuality, having already set the existing premises into three zones according to the risk of infection: “cold” for the residents who could not yet emerged, “lukewarm” for those being released, but with no symptoms, and a third area “hot” for people with symptoms related to the COVID-19, or who have been tested positively.
These accommodations are equipped with protective gear necessary, or covers, masks, face shields and gloves to the members of their staff who are in direct contact with the residents, he assured Mr. Bédard, these establishments were attached to the system of health and social services.