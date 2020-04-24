The respirator BreatHere entered a new phase
The respirator BreatHere, a fan that meets the clinical needs of the COVID-19 designed by a team sherbroooise, entered a new phase.
April 23, 2020 9h26
The respirator BreatHere entered a new phase
Isabelle Pawn
The Forum
The respirator BreatHere, a fan that meets the clinical needs of the COVID-19 designed by a team sherbroooise, entered a new phase. The plan of the device can be used by manufacturers who wish to production.
“The fan will be manufactured if manufacturers decide to use it,” says Bruno Courtemanche, lecturer at Bishop’s and one of the members of the team.
In Sherbrooke, the team is collaborating with a dozen local businesses that will be able to manufacture the different parts.
The team comprising students and professors of the universities Bishop’s, Sherbrooke, and the Cégep de Sherbrooke, among others, is one of 10 teams selected as a “design winner” of the contest, organized by
the research Institute of the McGill university health Centre Foundation and the Montreal general Hospital.
“The devices have been sent to the Centre of medical simulation, McGill to be tested. ”
—
Bruno Courtemanche
At the outset, a little more than 1000 teams were registered. The artisans sherbroookois were first selected from among the 65 teams, following the submission of the project, and then among 10 finalists. “The devices have been sent to the Centre of medical simulation, McGill to be tested. They have been tested with a simulation device of high performance to ensure that our fan is performing as it should perform, ” said Mr. Courtemanche.
The documents produced by these teams are open. Manufacturers who wish to manufacture the fan must include with the contest. Health Canada has issued a certification process quick for a class of devices specifically for the crisis.
Equipment designed to Sherbrooke integrates most of the settings and adjustments found on the respirators certified.
The projects selected are robust enough and well mounted to be able to share the plans openly. “These are open documents, but they will not be available directly. It is necessary that the manufacturers contact the organization of the competition. They want to make sure that manufacturers, if they decide to do so, have access to the parts, ” he says, noting that it will need a license to use.
The teams that participated in the contest “Challenge of the respirator code of life” come from everywhere in the world.
Three grand-prize winners are expected to be well-known these days.