The Rest of Us: the actresses, especially Sophie Nélisse ***
Tallulah (Abigail Phiowsky) and his half-sister Aster (Sophie Nélisse) must learn to live together.
Share
June 16, 2020
Updated on June 19, 2020 at 4h22
Share
The Rest of Us: the actresses, especially Sophie Nélisse ***
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / It could be argued without firing a shot as The Rest of Us is typically canadian : polite, without too many rough edges and always within the limits of the reasonable. I wouldn’t go so far as to write bland… the interest of The film comes certainly of the interactions of four women, brought together in dramatic circumstances, who learn to tame and… to live without a man !
The debate has been raging for several years about the lack of women’s representation in cinema. The first feature film by Aisling Chin-Yee demonstrates that the reverse is also possible. The destiny of the four protagonists is linked to a man that you saw only in photos. Because Craig has left. This time for good !
Cami (Heather Graham), a successful author and illustrator of books for children, is trying to raise Aster (Sophie Nélisse), teen rebel, and often odious, in their beautiful house outside of Toronto. The single mother has not been to man since Craig is gone with Rachel (Jodi Balfour).
At the age of 32 and with no real education, she takes care of their daughter Tallulah (Abigail Phiowsky). Until Craig died of a heart attack and leaves them on the straw (he has not paid invoices in the last six months, including the mortgage, but it does not know why or how he managed to hide the situation to Rachel).
Cami proposes to welcome them in their trailer installed on their property, much to the chagrin of Aster. Which is implausible — the two women are to costly, drawn—, but provides a good way dramatic.
The filmmaker and his screenwriter deal with a restraint… any canadian. Even the squabble take place in the minor mode, to the image of nights of solitary pleasure Cami : dim lights, candles and mood music (including Patrick Watson).
The realization turns out to be in a tone similar : applied, without a wick that protrudes. It will be understood that under the smooth surface of each, in particular, Cami, bubble secrets more or less shameful. Alliances ad-hoc and empathy will develop.
Nothing of all this leaves an indelible memory. If it is not that the actresses are revealed all very good, despite a few shots of the scenario. Heather Graham has toured a lot since Twin Peaks (1992) and Boogie Nights (1997), which gives credibility to his young cinquantenaire strong outside, but fragile inside.