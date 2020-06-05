The restaurants would open on June 15
Share
June 4, 2020 10h46
Updated at 20h48
Share
The restaurants would open on June 15
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
All indications are that the dining rooms of the restaurants will re-open on June 15. Remains to know what will be the areas affected by the reopening, and the instructions to be followed by the restorers.
The information was first reported by The Journal de Montreal and Radio-Canada.
Thursday morning, the minister of Economy and Innovation of Quebec has refused to confirm or deny the thing. Pierre Fitzgibbon is simply to say that “the 15 could be a good date, the 22, also.
“It is not me who decides”, he said, referring to the blow to the public Health. But “it is not well known that it’s going to happen quickly. […] The protocols are not evil ended with the CNESST, then we talk of days for the announcement.”
Mr Fitzgibbon said the understanding that “the conservators want to know how they should organize. He begins to have a pressure, not only restaurateurs, but also of individuals who want to return to restaurants,” notes the minister.
In the plan of déconfinement made public by the government Legault, the restaurants of phase 1, which usually means outside of the Montreal metropolitan Community, and the MRC of Joliette, are part of the next phase, the sixth.
Same thing for team sports exterior, which is expected to address the press briefing of the prime minister on Thursday, a 13-h.