The restaurateurs of the Outaouais ready for the reopening of the dining rooms
Chantal Théoret, owner of the Ben and Florentine Aylmer
June 7, 2020
Updated June 8, 2020 to 4h34
Julien Coderre
The Right
Jean-Simon Milette
The Right
The Quebec government is expected to announce Monday the re-opening of the dining rooms of restaurants across the province starting June 15. For restorers of the Outaouais region, there are still several question marks surrounding the potential re-opening.
Restaurant owners in the region say they look forward to re-open their dining rooms. However, this reopening raises a number of questions regarding the health measures that must be put in place to ensure the safety of customers.
“We’ll be ready,” says the owner of la Cage aux Sports in Gatineau, Jacques Laviolette. “It is on that there are a lot of unanswered questions at this time regarding the measures that must be put in place. From our side, we will have a meeting in the beginning of the week and evaluate our options. There are currently 2 or 3 possible scenarios that would allow us to be profitable and to remain safe for our customers. “
For its part, the owner of the Ben and Florentine Aylmer Chantal Théoret indicates that it will adapt to safety instructions imposed by the government of Quebec. “We’ll be ready,” she said. We have a meeting Tuesday for the taking of official measures that will be put in place and we will abide by the government guidelines. We don’t have the choice. “
Another restaurateur of the Outaouais, who prefers to remain anonymous, told the Law that the reopening is a real headache for the owners of restaurants.
“This is very good news, but it is complicated to manage. That is what we are going to have the right to do ? It is still unclear in our head. The people who are going to want to book on a terrace for example, they will not be able to go inside if it’s raining, and that we have already maximized our capacity. It’s going to be an adventure. “
“Yes, we will re-open, but it is not known when and under what conditions, it is of the unknown. Already how cost-effectiveness is not always there, with the security measures in addition to, it’s going to be difficult.”