The retailer Reitmans will be eliminating 1400 positions
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
The chain of clothing Reitmans to close its stores, Addition Elle and Thyme Maternity during the summer.
To protect itself from its creditors since may 20, the chain of clothing Reitmans to close its stores, Addition Elle and Thyme Maternity during the summer as part of its restructuring, which will result in the elimination of 1,400 positions, including 300 at its head office in montreal.
The retailer, founded in 1926 reported, Monday, by means of a press release that it intends to focus on its banners Reitmans, Penningtons RW & CO.
Reitmans 54 Thyme Maternity stores and 77 shops Addition Elle in its network. These signs, as well as their web sites, will close respectively on 18 July and 15 August.
The president and chief executive officer of the retailer, and grandson of the founders, Stephen Reitman, has stressed that all efforts to straighten the bar within these two marks had been undermined by the pandemic COVID-19.
Before laying off nearly all its staff at the end of march, the company had approximately 6800 employees and operated 576 stores in all provinces and territories.