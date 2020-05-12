The returnable containers will be renewed again
The brewers quebecers were afraid of having to slow down their production because of the lack of bottles.
Grocery stores and convenience stores in Quebec will resume with new cans and bottles of beer-logged, much to the relief of the brewers, who feared of having to slow down their production.
The minister of the Environment and the Fight against climate change, Benoit Charette, announced Monday afternoon that an agreement has been reached over the weekend between Recyc-Québec, retailers, convenience stores and brewers in order to gradually regain the activities of the setpoint.
Under the agreement, the returnable containers will be picked up as early as next week outside shops and in compliance with the rules of distancing physical, as required by retailers.
“When this is possible, retailers will return the returnable containers brought in by the public in outdoor spaces located in their parking lot,” says the ministry.
In other cases, the merchant will organize the “operations of the major chores” in areas of municipal or in the parking lots of shopping centers, a little picture of what grocers, Max during the end of the week.
“These chores, which are a great success, demonstrate the commitment of our members to meet the needs of their clientele and address the environmental issues,” wrote the president of the Quebec Council of canada, retail trade, Marc Fortin, in a press release.
The recovery of containers such as beer bottles refillable “could” be a priority during recovery operations.
The brewers Association of Quebec, welcomes the agreement, saying it is “imperative” to restart setpoint after many weeks off, which will supply beer in bottles.
“The operational mode of the temporary that has been agreed is only a short term solution in anticipation of the recovery in the stores,” noted Patrice Léger Bourgoin, the director general of the Association.