The reusable containers are safe in the time of a pandemic, provide expert

June 26, 2020 8h53
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – You can use reusable containers safely in the pandemic period, ensure a hundred experts in an open letter published a few days ago.
119 scientists from 18 countries say that these containers do not increase the risk of transmission of the virus.
According to the currently available scientific evidence, the virus is transmitted mainly through droplets of infected aerosolized, rather than through contaminated surfaces.
The researchers advise to consumers to thoroughly wash their reusable containers with soap and warm water.
Many environmentalists accuse the industry of the plastic to take advantage of the situation to make the promotion of single-use products the use of which was declining prior to the pandemic.
