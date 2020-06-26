The reusable containers are safe in the time of a pandemic, provide expert

Les contenants réutilisables sécuritaires en période de pandémie, assurent des experts

Les contenants réutilisables sécuritaires en période de pandémie, assurent des experts

June 26, 2020 8h53

The canadian Press

MONTREAL – You can use reusable containers safely in the pandemic period, ensure a hundred experts in an open letter published a few days ago.

119 scientists from 18 countries say that these containers do not increase the risk of transmission of the virus.

According to the currently available scientific evidence, the virus is transmitted mainly through droplets of infected aerosolized, rather than through contaminated surfaces.

The researchers advise to consumers to thoroughly wash their reusable containers with soap and warm water.

Many environmentalists accuse the industry of the plastic to take advantage of the situation to make the promotion of single-use products the use of which was declining prior to the pandemic.

123RF/Olga Miltsova

Le Soleil

