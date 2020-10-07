Daniele Pradè, the sports director of the club who took the Chino, said that Daniel Passarella had interference in the defender's pass. “He sees him as his heir,” he said. This confession will not go down entirely well considering the bad memory that the Kaiser left in Núñez's club.

Instagram Martínez Quarta

Italian Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Pradè revealed that Daniel Passarella recommended Lucas Martínez Quarta , whom he considered an “heir”, for his recent hire. “About Martínez Quarta we have received excellent references and then he was recommended to us by Passarella, who sees him as his heir,” he declared.

Passarella , former defender, coach and president of River , played in Fiorentina between 1982 and 1986 with a campaign remembered by the fans of the violet team. “We wanted to sign Martínez Quarta last year and his prices were too high. With Covid-19 we were good at attacking them, but River is never easy,” he explained.

Martínez Quarta will share a squad with Germán Pezzella , also emerged from River's youth divisions, and will join his new club after the double round of the Qatar 2022 South American Qualifiers. Passarella, meanwhile, played 139 games with that shirt, scored 35 goals and is considered an idol in the Viola club.