The revelations of 2020

The “gala on the sofa” Iris 2020 will be placed under the sign of the women. They occupy almost all the places for the best movies and, even better, the whole of the appointments in the category Revelation of the year. The Sun has had the taste of you to present these actresses quebec’s rising stars, which have flashed on the big screen with stunning performances. Unfortunately,: Alexane Jamieson (a Young Juliette, Anne Émond) has not responded to our interview requests.
Nahéma Ricci, 22 years old Antigone by Sophie Deraspe
Q what is this appointment represents for you?
R It has been proving a little more tangible that I carved out a niche in this industry and in this film culture, a brand that I get with a lot of recognition. With everything that is happening, all my projects have been cancelled or deferred to a date a little fuzzy… It’s a bit the only items which I can rejoice on the plan of my career. It’s good for you. I have waited for this place, I will not survive not in question to go to work in IGA (nervous laughter).
Q How do you see the fact that it is only the actresses that are nominated in this category?
R I welcome the fact that there is a will inclusive about identities less represented in the history of the item The first three roles of Antigone are women of north african origin. I think we need that in Quebec, a film that is the image of our multiculturalism. This is a fight that must continue because we are only at the beginning. There is work that I welcome and I applaud for bringing women more to the front, in front of or behind the camera, to offer roles multi-dimensional. I am proud and excited to be a part of this succession.
Q What are your feelings about the fact of life in this gala-mode confinement?
R It is disappointing because I can’t celebrate with the team of’Antigone as well as with all the named. I would have liked to live it. This is the first time in my life that I have a mention and I don’t know when it’s going to reproduce… When the pandemic arrived and that all shows have been cancelled, so I have not taken the time to live with this disappointment because it is so small compared to the planetary situation, these people who are dying or who are in difficulty. I try not to get too into done with a gala, even if this is not superficial. I know this because I just still win a prize Screen [best actress] and I wrote the acknowledgements. The forum that I would have had to say of the things that has disappeared with the cancellation of the event. This feeling of recognition with me a lot and it is removed. We must all make the sacrifice of what made us happy, the gala included. I’m trying to put into perspective.