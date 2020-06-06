The revelations of 2020

| June 6, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

Les révélations de 2020

Les révélations de 2020

Nahéma Ricci

Share

June 4, 2020

Updated June 6, 2020 at 4h16

Share

The revelations of 2020

Les révélations de 2020

Les révélations de 2020

Eric Moreault

The Sun

The “gala on the sofa” Iris 2020 will be placed under the sign of the women. They occupy almost all the places for the best movies and, even better, the whole of the appointments in the category Revelation of the year. The Sun has had the taste of you to present these actresses quebec’s rising stars, which have flashed on the big screen with stunning performances. Unfortunately,: Alexane Jamieson (a Young Juliette, Anne Émond) has not responded to our interview requests.

Nahéma Ricci, 22 years old
Antigone by Sophie Deraspe

Q what is this appointment represents for you?

R It has been proving a little more tangible that I carved out a niche in this industry and in this film culture, a brand that I get with a lot of recognition. With everything that is happening, all my projects have been cancelled or deferred to a date a little fuzzy… It’s a bit the only items which I can rejoice on the plan of my career. It’s good for you. I have waited for this place, I will not survive not in question to go to work in IGA (nervous laughter).

Q How do you see the fact that it is only the actresses that are nominated in this category?

R I welcome the fact that there is a will inclusive about identities less represented in the history of the item The first three roles of Antigone are women of north african origin. I think we need that in Quebec, a film that is the image of our multiculturalism. This is a fight that must continue because we are only at the beginning. There is work that I welcome and I applaud for bringing women more to the front, in front of or behind the camera, to offer roles multi-dimensional. I am proud and excited to be a part of this succession.

Q What are your feelings about the fact of life in this gala-mode confinement?

R It is disappointing because I can’t celebrate with the team of’Antigone as well as with all the named. I would have liked to live it. This is the first time in my life that I have a mention and I don’t know when it’s going to reproduce… When the pandemic arrived and that all shows have been cancelled, so I have not taken the time to live with this disappointment because it is so small compared to the planetary situation, these people who are dying or who are in difficulty. I try not to get too into done with a gala, even if this is not superficial. I know this because I just still win a prize Screen [best actress] and I wrote the acknowledgements. The forum that I would have had to say of the things that has disappeared with the cancellation of the event. This feeling of recognition with me a lot and it is removed. We must all make the sacrifice of what made us happy, the gala included. I’m trying to put into perspective.

Les révélations de 2020

Catherine Chabot

library the sun

Catherine Chabot, a 32-year-old
Liar of Émile Gaudreault

Q what is this appointment represents for you?

R , You never know how the work they are actually going to be received. All I can do is be as ready as possible by arriving at the shoot to give up on the board. It is not necessary to think of the fallout. I am extremely grateful, especially for a comedy gala in Quebec cinema, and very touched by this appointment. And also to be in the company of extraordinary women who have delivered a performance that made me upset.

Q How do you see the fact that it is only the actresses that are nominated in this category?

R there is more room for the filmmakers, for the story brought to the screen by women with female roles that have the breadth, not only of foil for the men, and carry the film. There is an awareness now in the writing that is widespread, both among men than among women. This is a good sign and a good signal. It is on the right track. It touches me as a creative. This is a good commitment for the future, and for the next generation.

Q What are your feelings about the fact of life in this gala-mode confinement?

R I de-stresses your (laughter). There have been that I would have to buy me a dress, I had to make myself do the hair… It would have been difficult. Without the pressure of the red carpet, it is so much better for me (laughter). It is safe that it is boring not to be able to congratulate him after, not being able to discuss the projects and how much they appreciated the performance. I would have liked to say [to those who are appointed with me] how I was affected, to tell them how much I love them, because they don’t know themselves. It is this that makes me sad.

Les révélations de 2020

Sharon Fountain-Ishpatao

Library The Sun

Sharon Fountain-Ishpatao, 22 years old
Kuessipan of Myriam Verreault

Q what is this appointment represents for you?

R It was impressive. Really! We expected appointments, but I do not think that this would be me… It means a lot because the cast was non-professional and it comes from a small community [of Uashat mak Mani-Utenam]. See that I am named in this category, it makes me really happy.

Q How do you see the fact that it is only the actresses that are nominated in this category?

R It means that we discover more and more women. I don’t know why, but I always thought that in this community, it was always men who did. And there, it proves to me that not and it is a pleasant surprise.

Q What are your feelings about the fact of life in this gala-mode confinement?

R I am a little disappointed, but I tell myself it is a blessing if one wants to protect everyone. It doesn’t bother me that much. Of course, it would have been more fun a great event with everyone, but on the Internet, it is very correct.

Les révélations de 2020

Lilou Roy-Lanouette

library the sun

Lilou Roy-Lanouette, 9 years
Jouliks of Mariloup Wolfe

Q what is this appointment represents for you?

R I was happy. I found that Jouliks, it was good, but that the other, and not just me, find it good, I was happy. This is special. I also played in a Coffin, tabarnak and The big slaps [two short films] after, but this is not released yet.

Q How do you see the fact that it is only the actresses that are nominated in this category?

R I find it weird.

Q What are your feelings about the fact of life in this gala-mode confinement?

R I am a little disappointed because I would have been able to meet new people and have fun I make new friends.

+

Les révélations de 2020

Infographic The Sun

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *