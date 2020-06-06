The revival of the baseball dénaturera not the sport, according to Jean-Philippe Roy
“For baseball, it is a very beautiful day. The date to start playing is as soon as this Monday, and we will be able to hold games for a good part of the summer. If there was a sport favoured by the rules of detachment, it was good baseball,” said Jean-Philippe Roy, regional vice-president of Baseball Québec and head of the sports program of the Gunners of Quebec.
June 4, 2020 20h52
Updated at 21h03
Carl Tardif
The Sun
The various parks of baseball will regain all their vitality, as from 8 June on the occasion of the gradual resumption of sports practiced outdoors, as announced by the minister for Education, on Thursday. The same goes for the Stadium Canac, where the dome should soon disappear from the decor to cede the field to those who are eager to practice their favorite sport.
For the time being, the recovery is done as part of the training supervised and the skills competition, and if all goes well, there could be matches at the end of the month of June.
According to him, the baseball will not lose its sheen despite the changes we must make to comply with the measures of public health.
“There will be some adjustments to do, but baseball is among the sports with the least misrepresented because there was no contact. Our sport is going to get out of it. If it is to live a summer without a goal stolen, with an umpire behind the mound, and no game of sliding the marble, we’re going to do. And that there is no recipient at the atom level, this is not so serious.”
As of Monday, Roy plans to bring together players of the sports program in the field outside the Stadium Canac, where the coaches will hold a first training session according to the guidelines in place. In addition to the baseball of participation in regional, he is convinced that there will be the baseball elite AA in Quebec city, and maybe even midget level AAA, if only in a cluster of teams outside the region of Montreal, if Baseball Quebec and the authorities allow it.
“Until we authorize travel distant, in the Quebec city region is capable of sustaining,” noted one, who is also a member of the board of directors of the Complex Baseball Victoria, who manages the Stadium Canac.
The body awaits the confirmation of financial support from the City of Quebec to remove the dome and give the land to young people, as since mid-march, LSC does not generate any income.
“We cannot allow the stadium to be closed for two months,” admitted Roy.
It costs annually$ 85,000 for assembly and disassembly of this equipment regional. If we proceed as planned to remove as of 15 June, the field would be available for the opening of a camp day, to the 22 June.
“The beautiful side of the announcement is that there is a strong possibility that the young people found their stage and that it is busy 75% of its annual use by the end of the summer. In total, more than 15 000 players who might enjoy it again,” said Michel Laplante, who wears the hats of president of the Capitals, provincial vice-president of Baseball Québec, and a member of the board of directors of CVB.
