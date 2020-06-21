The revival of tourism begins
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The minister, Caroline Proulx announced the sale of the first packages Explore Québec on the road.
The ministry of Tourism has unveiled its first tourism offers inviting Quebecers to discover the province to re-launch this sector affected by the pandemic of the COVID-19.
The first packages Explore Québec on the road are now for sale on the new website of the ministry, bonjourquebec.com while the passports attractions and the map of the Sépaq, edition Bonjour Québec, will be available starting Monday, 22 June, 8-h.
“There are three measures that will enable Quebecers and their families to enjoy even more of Quebec for their holidays “, said the minister of Tourism, Caroline Proulx, Sunday, during a press conference on a cruise ship in the Old Port of Montreal.
These offers are from measures which form part of the recovery plan for tourism, which was unveiled on 11 June. They represent government investment of $20 million.
Among the 30 packages Explore Québec on the road, unveiled Sunday, both are for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, six for the Bas-Saint-Laurent, five for the area of Duplessis, 14 la Gaspésie, six for the Îles-de-la-Madeleine, four for the Manicouagan and three for the Saguenay — Lac-Saint-Jean.
“With En route to the Gaspé peninsula, for example, you’re going to go in a canoe on the Bonaventure river, go sea kayaking in the wonderful region of the Bic, in addition to the ability to drag in the zip line “, gave the example of the minister Proulx.
The price packages Explored Quebec on the road are reduced by 25 %. Other packages will be available in the coming weeks and months.
For its part, the Passport program attractions allows you to reduce the cost of access to the tourist attractions of Quebec at a discount of 20 % on the purchase of a passport for two attractions, 30 % for three attractions, and 40 % for four attractions.
A 50% discount is offered on the card annual Québec’s national Parks. The card Bonjour Québec provides unlimited access to the 24 national parks of Québec for a period of 12 months. In addition, this card comes with exclusive benefits, including a free night’s stay at the campsite.
People who already have a card access to the parks of the Sépaq for the current year, can also purchase a card at a reduced rate and enable it once their annual pass expired.
“I am very proud of the way in which tourism businesses have mobilized to offer to Quebecers of the offers that are adapted to all the budgets, all ages and all tastes,” noted the minister Proulx.
“The businesses that are currently open, have all received the guidelines for how to adapt their environment and the way they do to offer obviously a safe and secure experience “, she concluded.