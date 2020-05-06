The right of refusal to return to work is still unclear, according to the opposition
The liberal mp Marwah Rizqy
May 5, 2020 9h25
Updated at 20: 45 cet
A teacher whose a loved one is immunosupprimé can he refuse to go to work in a classroom?
The question remains entire in the aftermath of the publication of a guide to the standards Commission, equity, health and safety in the workplace (CNESST) in view of the reopening of schools.
After you have peeled the guide, the liberal mp Marwah Rizqy comes to the conclusion that the matter is not resolved, then she would have had to be, the word of the minister.
“Our teachers have the right to seek clarification”, has hammered Ms. Rizqy in a telephone interview on Tuesday.
“No teacher should lose his job, or be sanctions, because he wanted to protect a member of his family. (…) This is not the time to play ping-pong”, she added.
The minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge, had promised last week in committee that the CNESST was going to settle in his guide to the question of the right of refusal to work.
However, the guide published by the end of the day Monday, there is no reference.
The CNESST was rather recalled Tuesday to the general rule, to the effect that only a person who has it-the same counter-indications can get away from work.
“We can’t rely on those (contra-indications) of a loved one to be put in isolation,” said spokesman Maxime Boucher.
According to Ms. Rizqy, the minister has all the tools necessary to “correct the situation”. In particular, it may make by decree or by ministerial decree, she said. “They can do it, they have the majority!”
True choice of parents?
Mr. Roberge was also said last Thursday that it was difficult to see an employer fire a worker who decides not to go on his place of work in order to keep his children at home.
Here, too, the CNESST had to decide, he had argued, in response to a question from the mp for Christine Labrie, Québec solidaire.
The elected of Sherbrooke was coming to him to mean that according to her, parents in Quebec who are wondering whether or not they will return their children to school do not have a “real” choice.
Parents who must return to work, but who want to keep their children at home because worried about the COVID-19, could lose their jobs, she pointed out.
“This is not up to me to judge, had replied to Mr. Roberge. Once again, this is the kind of decisions that belong to the CNESST and we will see how the CNESST will decide this type of questions (…) that does not fall within the scope of the ministry of Education.”
“It’s going to be okay,” said Legault
Directly questioned about it Monday, prime minister François Legault has not offered a clear answer, supports Québec solidaire.
The prime minister has said that a worker who will complain to the CNESST will need to demonstrate the presence of a health risk to him.
“Yes, there may be a special situation, but in the current context, I’m not too worried that it’s going to be okay”, he said in a press conference.