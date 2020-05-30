The risk of a second wave as early as this summer is real in case of indiscipline
The experts of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) unveiled on Thursday their new modelling of the pandemic, with two scenarios, one where the people respect the protective measures such as distancing or physical gatherings are restricted, and another where the population is evidence of a release.
May 28, 2020 18h09
Pierre Saint-Arnaud
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — The risk of a second wave of COVID-19 is still real, and this, from the months of July and August if the Quebecers do not follow the instructions of public health that remain in force despite the déconfinement part.
Although the situation in the Greater Montreal area is more critical, dr. Gaston De Serres, medical epidemiologist at the INSPQ, said that the rule applies everywhere the same way: “the Less people adhere to the precautionary measures, the more the transmission is able to go back, even in areas little affected. If it remains the virus and that people do not pay attention, the virus will succeed in finding ways to transmit it.”
“Even in the regions, if people follow the precautions, we do not expect a rebound. If, on the contrary, they let their guard down by saying that there are a few cases, you can afford to have a life of greater freedom, it will go wrong”, has he added during a technical briefing on the new models of the INSPQ.
Travelers: be “even more strict”
This has not prevented the researcher to issue a strict warning to travellers – especially montrealers – who will be tempted to go for tourism in other regions.
“If there is a message that must be clear is that the people who want to go in other regions must be even more stringent in their maintenance of precautionary measures to avoid the risk of spreading the virus in regions that are currently unaffected.”
The researchers refused to give figures, predictions on the number of deaths or hospitalizations in the two scenarios, which affect the Greater Montreal area. These scenarios include in both cases a wide range of possibilities, but the median of these opportunities can at the very least serve as an indicator.
Thus, in the scenario where the people would show a strong adherence to public health measures, the number of hospitalizations would be decreased gradually up to thirty per day in August and the number of deaths would increase to fifteen per day. In a scenario of non-compliance of instructions, the number of hospital admissions and daily deaths would grow exponentially, reaching, respectively, about 200 and 45 per day, according to the median. However, these medians do not reflect the best and the worst assumptions of these scenarios and far, hence the reluctance of researchers to present them as assumptions, more solid than the other.
Montreal has been able to achieve the optimistic scenario
In spite of everything, the experts note that the situation in the Greater Montreal, the epicentre of the pandemic, has evolved according to the optimistic scenario of their latest models, the 7 may.
This optimistic scenario foresaw a reduction in the number of hospitalizations if the population reduced to 60 % of its contacts, whereas the pessimistic scenario showed a continued growth in hospital admissions and deaths. However, studies have demonstrated reductions of contact of 60 % to 63 % and, in addition, their scenarios were based on a re-opening of the shops a week earlier, as announced at the time by the government Legault, and a re-opening of schools, which was subsequently postponed to September next.
“Fortunately, we are in an optimistic situation, and that is where the difference between our predictions now and a few weeks ago”, welcomed professor Marc Brisson, Université Laval, director of the research Group in mathematical modelling and health economics related to infectious diseases.
The result: everything depends on the contacts
Their work shows that prior to the pandemic, a person had an average of 12.2 contact with another person per day, a contact being defined as a conversation less than two meters or a physical contact like shaking hands or kissing. During the maximum period of confinement, the number of these contacts has dropped to an average of 4.5 people per day, which includes contacts at home, at work and in the shops.
In an ideal scenario, where each person would maintain exactly the same instructions, the déconfinement progressive would maintain the number of contacts to 4.5 per day since a good share of new contacts permit may be done according to the two meters distance and the other measures of protection such as plexiglas in a trade or masks.
This adherence to 100 %, however, is not realistic, but the researchers claim that the pandemic has changed the behaviour, to the point where even with 0 % membership on the part of a person, the protection measures of the other would reduce even this number average of 8 contacts per day and a membership of 50 % would result in an average of 6.5 contacts per day.
These models, however, are still fragile and imperfect. The researchers note, for example, that we do not know yet the seasonality of the coronaviruses, in particular its rate of transmission in the summer, and emphasized that the models developed with data up to the 26 may, do not take account of the movement between the regions. In addition, the document adds that “they are sensitive to the uncertainty around the behaviour of alienation when returning to work and school, and the autodéconfinement”, that is to say, the non-compliance by some individuals of the rules surrounding the raising.