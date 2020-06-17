The Rogers Cup in Toronto officially postponed to 2021
Photo: Nathan Denette Archives The canadian Press
Not surprisingly, the health policy imposed by the various levels of government, and the ATP in the fight against the pandemic coronavirus forcing Tennis Canada to make the decision to cancel the event.
The Rogers Cup in Toronto is officially cancelled, announced the organizers Wednesday morning.
The tournament, which was held from 8 to 16 August next, has been postponed to the week of 7 to August 15, 2021. The organizing committee of the Rogers Cup, has stated that Toronto will host the pane male in 2021.
It is, however, not surprising, given the fact that women’s Rogers Cup scheduled in Montreal this summer has been deferred to 2021 last April.