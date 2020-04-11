The Rogers Cup scheduled for August is postponed to 2021
Photo: Associated Press
The metropolis would host the players of the WTA tour, from 7 to 16 August 2020.
The shutter women’s Rogers Cup scheduled in Montreal is postponed to 2021, confirmed Tennis Canada by way of a press release Saturday.
“If at the beginning of the crisis of the COVID-19 we hoped that the situation can resolve with time to allow for the presentation of our tournament as originally planned in the calendar, we knew that the chances were increasingly slim in recent weeks,” said the director of the Rogers Cup, Eugène Lapierre.
Obviously, this decision will have a financial impact at Tennis Canada.
“The Rogers Cup is the engine of the development of tennis in Canada. Ninety percent of the money that we invest in the development of our sport each year comes from the profits made by our tournaments, recalled the president and chief executive officer of Tennis Canada, Michael Downey. It goes without saying that 2020 will be a very difficult year for our organization. We expect impact that will be felt for a few years. “
The news had already been broadcasted to The canadian Press the day before, while Valérie Tétreault director, communications at Tennis Canada, which had indicated that the tournament would be postponed due to the announcement concerning such events made by the government of Québec a few hours earlier.
In relation to the pandemic of the COVID-19, the quebec government requested the cancellation of public events, sporting and cultural events on the territory of the province, and this until 31 August.
For the moment, the pane men’s Rogers Cup is always scheduled in the calendar of the ATP from 8 to 16 August 2020, Toronto.