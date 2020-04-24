The Rolling Stones will attend the concert by One World: Together At Home
Keith Richards and the Rolling Stones, both of which occurred at the Quebec city summer Festival in 2015, will participate in the concert, <em>One World: Together At Home</em>.
April 17, 2020 17h06
Associated Press
NEW YORK – The Rolling Stones will join Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish for the concert to be televised to raise funds for the fight against the COVID-19.
The event, One World: Together At Home will be presented Saturday.
The two-hour concert will be broadcast at 20 h on ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and the strings of the Bell, which Vrak in Quebec that provide French sub-titles.
The event in support of the world health Organization will include the participation of Céline Dion, Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, David and Victoria Beckham, Alicia Keys, Ellen DeGeneres, Pharrell Williams, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Chris Martin, Lizzo, J Balvin and Andrea Bocelli.
The animation will be ensured by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.
Before the concert, an event the six-hour tribute to the health workers will be released from 14h. You can see on YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other digital platforms and will include performances and appearances from Samuel L. Jackson, John Legend, Annie Lennox, Common, Heidi Klum, Jack Black, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jacky Cheung, Kesha, Jennifer Hudson, Michael Bublé, Juanes and The Killers.