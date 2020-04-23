The room The neighbors moved to the salle Albert-Rousseau
Guy Jodoin (left), Rémi-Pierre Paquin (centre) and Marilyse Bourke (right)
February 14, 2020
Updated on February 17, 2020 at 13h26
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Forty years after its creation, the cult-piece The neighbors of Claude Meunier and Louis Saia has lost nothing of its power of attraction.
In a staging of André Robitaille and with a cast bringing together Guy Jodoin, Marie-Chantal Perron, Jean-Michel Anctil, Brigitte Lafleur, Rémi-Pierre Paquin, Marilyse Bourke, Pier-Luc Funk and Catherine Brunet, the show has stormed Friday the planks of the salle Albert-Rousseau for four sold-out performances.
The troupe will be back on the same stage from 10 to 25 July.