The ROSEQ launches essential Encounter
From 12 July to 30 August, 11 artists, including Simon Kearney (photo), will be part of the tour shows, “essential Encounter” of the ROSEQ.
July 14, 2020 9h25
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
MATANE – After months hard sealed by the uncertainty, the Network of organizers of performances of the Is-du-Québec (ROSEQ) presents a series of shows entitled the essential Encounter. Placed under the slogan “the performances are still alive”, the series features more than 80 performances to the public 14 broadcasters of the Is-du-Québec, including the Anglican Lévis. From 12 July until 30 August, 11 artists will be going on tour.
Due to the pandemic of COVID-19, the shows will be presented according to a different formula, or even renewed. “It may be entertainment in the room, as the ROSEQ has the habit of proposing, but with health measures, including the distance physical and therefore very small gauges, describes the organization’s director general, Frédéric Lagacé. It can also be external events or recordings that suggest a replay, whether live, deferred, or Web with a media partner of any kind.” In order to ensure the safety of the public, each room has put in place a health protocol.
The series offers a varied program: the artists of the new generation, a gender, an innu artist, song English and French, blues, humor. The benefits of the 11 artists will be delivered in a mild form: solo or duo. The series opened Sunday in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine with the spectacle of Sara Dufour. The other artists in the tour are Annie Villeneuve, Melody Spear, Natasha Kanapé Fontaine, Philippe-Audrey Larrue-St-Jacques, Saratoga, Simon Kearney, Colin Moore, Dawn Tylor Watson, Genevieve Jodoin and Deuxluxes. For the complete program: www.roseq.qc.ca.
Kind of laboratory
In collaboration with the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, the essential Encounter is part of a test bench linked to the context of the health crisis. “The goal is to present performances in formulas unusual, but also to document the impact of sanitary measures and to test these new formulas,” explains the director general of the ROSEQ. Therefore, we want to probe the public, performers and broadcasters on their experience in order to prepare the relaunch of the middle of the show to fall because the ROSEQ is, for all practical purposes, the only network that broadcasts during the summer, most of the large rooms being closed. However, they are preparing for the fall.”
Therefore, the essential Encounter is a bit of a form of laboratory that allows you to test different formulas, which will then be shared to the whole of the middle of the distribution in quebec.