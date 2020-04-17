The rules of distance need to be clarified, writes the BTMM
Photo: Ozan Kose Agence France-Presse
Photo: Ozan Kose Agence France-Presse
The government of Quebec and the public health authorities will have to identify quickly what will be the measures of distance which must be applied in stores and businesses, according to Chamber of commerce of metropolitan Montreal (BTMM). According to its president, Michel Leblanc, this issue is essential to allow companies to plan properly for the recovery of their activities.
The pandemic was a “brutal shock” to the economy. There are a mere six weeks, the quebec economy was ” very robust “, the GDP was increasing and the unemployment rate is rather low, recalled Friday, Michel Leblanc during a speech in front of a web audience of more than 700 business people. Large projects were in the process of starting and the construction sector was almost in a mode of overheating. The coronavirus has had the effect of stifling any enthusiasm.
If he says he is satisfied with the government response in the face of the crisis, and the mobilization that followed, Michel Leblanc is now calling for clear guidelines from public health authorities about the measures of distance, echoing the concerns of members of the Chamber.
The rule of “the famous two meters” shall apply in all circumstances ?, asks Michel Leblanc. “There is not a sidewalk that accommodates a distance of two metres. It means six-eight people in a bus, in a train of weather. It means that there is no elevator functional if there is more than one person on board, ” he illustrated.
In the light of the experiences of Asia and Europe in the field of déconfinement, he referred to the possibility to generalize the use of mask in public places to facilitate the resumption of activities. “We see it in China and in Europe, the recovery is based on a separation physical, but also, in some cases, the wearing of masks. We see that people are closer than two meters. We request clarification on the requirement for two meters “, he told reporters following his speech. “We do not request that it be less than two meters, but it was requested that this be clarified and that it was done now, so that companies can plan properly for the recovery of their operations. “
Take inspiration from elsewhere
Some contractors have been able to adapt their ways according to the constraints of the coronavirus in turn, when it was possible to trade digital. But the coming months promise to be difficult. The cancellation and postponement of major sporting and cultural events will force a reflection on the holding of cultural events in other forms in the context of the COVID-19, said Mr. Leblanc. And in the absence of being able to accommodate foreign visitors, Montreal will have to turn to the local tourism industry.
But according to him, it is too early to say when the restaurants might reopen their doors. “We’re going to look at what is done in other jurisdictions because they were easily three to five weeks ahead of us,” he said. For the bars, the return to normal is even more difficult to imagine, for the moment, ” he admits.
According to him, the revival of Montréal will increase by the major public projects that were already underway or about to be initiated. Among them : the expansion of the Palais des congrès, the extension of the blue line and the project of the Port of Montreal Reluctantly.
Obviously anxious to reassure the people of business, Michel Leblanc recalled that after the Second world War, the country had successfully reduced its debt to a more reasonable level fairly quickly. “I think we share a level which is much lower than what we had in the aftermath of the Second War,” he said. “Humans are a kind of bibitte very resilient. Throughout our history, we adapted. “