Kirill Serebrennikov waiting for the verdict in his trial on Friday.
June 26, 2020 9h38
The Russian director Serebrennikov convicted of fraud
Maria Panina
Agence France-Presse
MOSCOW — The producer and stage director Kirill Serebrennikov, a figure celebrated in the arts community in Russian, was found guilty Friday of fraud for personal enrichment by a court in moscow in a case controversial.
This folder, which began three years ago, has been considered by the advocates of the developer as a test of artistic freedom in Russia.
On his arrival at court Mechtchanski Moscow, Serebrennikov has been welcomed by the applause of hundreds of his supporters, kept at a distance from the building by metal barriers.
“Serebrennikov (and his co-defendants), (Yuri) Itine, (Konstantin) Malobrodski have committed fraud, ( … ), with a magnitude of a particularly important”, said the judge Olessya Mendeleïeva without immediately announce the sentences, the reading of the judgement that may take several hours.
The public prosecutor has requested six years in prison for the artist, who has always denied the charges against him.