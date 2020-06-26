The Russian director Serebrennikov scoop three-year suspended prison sentence
Kirill Serebrennikov in his trial on Friday.
MOSCOW — The producer and stage director Kirill Serebrennikov, personality celebrated in the arts community in Russian, was sentenced Friday in Moscow and sentenced to three years suspended prison sentence for embezzlement in a case controversial.
This folder, which was opened three years ago, has been considered by supporters of the director as a matter of policy put to the test of artistic freedom in Russia.
“The rehabilitation of Serebrennikov is possible without actual sentence” of deprivation of liberty, said the judge Olessya Mendeleïeva, who was also sentenced to a fine of 800 000 rubles (15 000 $) and three years of probation.
The prosecution had requested six years in prison, against the artist who has always denied the charges against him. The announcement of the judgment, hundreds of his supporters gathered in front of the court Mechtchanski of the Russian capital have reacted by applause, who feared a heavy penalty of imprisonment.
“A huge thank you for your support and for the fact that you believe in our innocence”, was launched Kirill Serebrennikov, 50 years, to the output of the hearing protection mask black on the face.
“Follow the social distancing, do not contaminate each other ! Because it is necessary to fight for the truth,” he added, before the crowd of his supporters and journalists.
Artistic director of the Centre, Gogol, a famous theatre in moscow, director of the film, Leto noticed at the Cannes film Festival and director, he has been sentenced for the embezzlement between 2011 and 2014 of approximately $ 129 million rubles ($2.5 Million at the current rate) of public subsidies for”personal enrichment”.
“Even if it is suspended, it is terrible. But it will be free, and will be able to continue to create. And this, this is beautiful !” said to AFP Kirill Mintsev, costume designer at the Centre of Gogol.
Two other accused in the case, Yuri Itine and Konstantin Malobrodski, received suspended sentences of two and three years, respectively. A last, Sofia Apfelbaum, was fined she will not have to pay as covered by the prescription. She melted in tears at the statement of these sanctions.
The judge considered that the defendants had acted in band-organized and Kirill Serebrennikov had “directed all members of the group and took measures to conceal the theft. All announced that they would appeal.
The fact of this conviction, the investigative Committee of the Russian was reported to have seized property belonging to defendants : an apartment of Kirill Serebrennikov in Germany with a value of $ 460,000, cars, jewelry and money reaching a total of 135 000 $.