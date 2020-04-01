The Russians must prepare for the peak incidence
Chief epidemiologist, Ministry of health Nikolay Briko says: Russia is coming to the peak of morbidity COVID-19, RIA “Novosti”. The morbidity needs to grow a few more days. After will decrease due to the implementation of austerity measures. In addition, the coronavirus is particularly active in the cold season and should weaken in April-may.
As studies have shown, at a relative humidity of 40-60% of a coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted much less frequently than in conditions of lower or higher humidity, reports the “news Mail.RU” with reference to Yale University. Scientists refer to the experiment with rodents. It turned out that viruses like SARS-CoV-2 animals better cope with a relative humidity of 50%.
Based on the results obtained, the experts declare that the greatest growth in the incidence of COVID-19 contributes to the dry, cold air. It is therefore necessary to regularly use a humidifier and avoid confined or poorly ventilated spaces, being on isolation.