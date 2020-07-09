The Ryder Cup postponed to 2021
The Ryder Cup will now be contested from 24 to 26 September 2021.
The Ryder Cup is postponed until 2021 because of the concerns raised by the pandemic COVID-19, including whether the golf tournament the most noisy of the planet could be played in front of spectators.
The event was to take place from 25 to 27 September, at the golf club Whistling Straits, in Wisconsin. Due to the timing as amended by the pandemic, it would have taken place a week after the presentation of the Open championship of the United States.
This announcement made on Wednesday was inevitable and has been discussed in recent weeks between the PGA of american and european, as well as the PGA tour, who have tried to adjust many elements to this event to take place.
The Ryder Cup will now be contested from 24 to 26 September 2021. This is the second time in the last 20 years that the tournament is postponed. He had been thrown out of odd-numbered years because of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.
“Unlike other sporting events that take place in a stadium, we had to immediately take a decision on the construction of facilities to accommodate the Ryder Cup 2020 Whistling Straits, said the president and chief executive officer of the PGA of american, Seth Waugh. As our medical experts, and public authorities of Wisconsin could not ensure today that it would be possible to hold an outdoor event in front of thousands of spectators in September, we believe that postponing the event is the right thing to do.
“It is the spectators who have supported us in the United States and in Europe that Ryder Cup is an event as memorable. Without them we seemed unrealistic. “
The PGA tour was involved since the Presidents Cup, played between the Cuts Ryders between the golfers in the us and the rest of the world, except Europe, had to be introduced by 2021 at the club Quail Hollow, North Carolina.
If this tournament doesn’t enjoy the same tradition as the centenary Ryder Cup, it is all the same an event is very profitable for the PGA tour. Having to cancel several contracts and will undoubtedly be costly for the circuit during a year in which he has spent millions to help several tournaments that have been cancelled.
The Ryder Cup, which is the main source of income of the PGA of Europe, only returning to european soil in 2023 now, in Italy. Franco Chimenti, president of the Italian Federation of golf, told the Associated Press that the report now gives more time in Rome to prepare the club Marco-Simone.
“We would have been ready (in 2022) ; we will now in 2023, said Chimenti. We are on the point of inaugurating the course. We have no problem. “
To postpone the Ryder Cup the same year that the Cup Solheim for the second time in its history. The women’s tournament will be held at the club Inverness, in Toledo (Ohio), at the beginning of September 2021.
When the Ryder Cup was cancelled because of the September 11, Cup, Solheim Cup and Ryder 2002 have been played in consecutive weeks.
The commissioner of the LPGA, Mike Whan, said in may that he would not be bored by the presentation of the Ryder Cup in 2021, provided that the dates of the Cup Solheim are not affected.
“I think the tournament is strong enough to survive (such a change), he pointed out. It takes place a few weeks before or after the Ryder Cup. “
The Ryder Cup becomes the second major event of the calendar to be canceled in 2020, after the british Open, also pushed back to 2021. The other major tournaments have been moved.
One knows not if spectators will be allowed at these tournaments.