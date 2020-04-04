The safety of patients deficient in the region?
The hospital of La Malbaie in Quebec
At the time the medical staff of the Québec must deal with a protection equipment limited in the face of the pandemic of the COVID-19, of patients who were cared for in a hospital in the National Capital are concerned about a possible shift in the security measures implemented in the region.
“I had the impression that it was not taking it seriously,” says Manuel Guérette, a resident of Charlevoix, after a visit to the emergency department of the hospital of La Malbaie on the 13th of march last. It has received a negative response categorical, after having asked if there were any precautions to take for his spouse who had a fever. Patients with and without a mask were sitting next to each other in the waiting room.
Andreanne Warren is also concerned about the security measures in the hospitals of the regions, after ten days of ups and downs between her phone and the emergency room. The resident of Charlevoix began to cough after the week break, which she spent in a ski resort of the region. On 15 march, she called the number 1-877 for the COVID-19. It is the address to the hospital of La Malbaie to pass a screening test. In the emergency room, she headed towards the waiting room, where it will wait for forty minutes before going to the yard. The staff did not wear protective equipment. Even if she went to the emergency room two days earlier, he said that she must see a doctor to pass the test. The wait time is estimated at three hours.
“I put myself at risk to come here, I put everyone at risk “, if alarm Andreanne Warren, who decides to leave the hospital as a precaution.
On 20 march, the state of Andréanne Warren is deteriorating. She reminds us of the number 1-877. The next day, she receives a confirmation in order to pass the test in Rivière-du-Loup, near four-hour drive from his home. After several appeals, his case is transferred to the teams of the National Capital. It reminds us to propose a test to Chauveau, a five-hour drive round-trip to La Malbaie. She decides to wait. It joined finally in the evening to apologize for the confusion, saying that ” the hospital [of La Malbaie] was not listed to pass these tests.”
It is again hosted at the hospital of La Malbaie by a caregiver, she says, not always wears no glasses, mask or gloves. Two weeks after I started to feel the first symptoms, Andreanne Warren receives the result of the test : negative. But his experience as a potential carrier of the virus is worrying.
“I blame them for having gone to the emergency room but it was public Health that told me to go back there,” she said. “At risk” people, it is that which is aberrant. There is a danger for the people we will need in the coming weeks. “
The medical staff concerned
In hospital settings, some staff remain concerned. In Montreal, of the cases of infection among the medical staff have been carried over to the hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont, the hôpital Notre-Dame, and the university hospital pediatric Sainte-Justine. The union CSN of the CIUSSS of the NÎM reported several cases of COVID-19 at the Jean-Talon hospital, where the mask-wearing became mandatory for the staff. Nurses of CLSC fearing for their security have even begun to make masks from fabrics and filters certified recovered from vacuum cleaners to overcome the lack of equipment available.
“In Quebec, there are centres which have failed of cases, cases that are passed through the meshes,” notes the president of the Association of specialists in emergency medicine of Quebec, Dr. Gilbert Boucher, who recalls that the reduced number of tests and delays in diagnosis create a mismatch between the statistics and the situation on the ground. “On the field, there are more people who are infected than what is reported. “
Gaps in security protocols also take place between institutions and regions according to their level of risk, according to Dr. Boucher, who believes that greater centralization of leadership in the health system would respond more quickly to the crisis. The Montreal area, Montérégie and the eastern Townships, where several cases of transmission in the community are observed, have quickly adapted their protocol in the emergency room last week. The region of the Capitale-Nationale region, which was afraid of running out of equipment over the coming weeks, decided Tuesday evening to put in place protective measures increased, according to Dr. Boucher.