The Sainte-Catherine street West pedestrian-only weekends during the summer
May 20, 2020 | Politic | No Comments|
Photo: Jacques Grenier Archives The Duty
The Sainte-Catherine street West, between Metcalfe and Atwater, will be forbidden to cars during the weekends of the summer as of June 19,
The list of pedestrian streets continues to grow in Montreal.
The coverage of the COVID-19 and the first 7 items are free of charge.
You must have an account to take advantage of it.
Create an account
?Already a subscriber? Connect-you.