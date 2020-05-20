The Sainte-Catherine street West pedestrian-only weekends during the summer

| May 20, 2020 | Politic | No Comments

La rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest réservée aux piétons la fin de semaine durant l'été

Photo: Jacques Grenier Archives The Duty
The Sainte-Catherine street West, between Metcalfe and Atwater, will be forbidden to cars during the weekends of the summer as of June 19,


The list of pedestrian streets continues to grow in Montreal.

The coverage of the COVID-19 and the first 7 items are free of charge.

You must have an account to take advantage of it.

Create an account

?Already a subscriber? Connect-you.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *