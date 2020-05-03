The sale of lottery tickets again permitted in some places as early as Monday
The sale of lottery will resume on may 4 with the retailers, Loto-Québec, with an external entrance.
Helen Mocha
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — After six weeks of forced closure, it will be possible once again to buy a lottery ticket from a retailer of Loto-Quebec commencing on Monday, provided to shop at a merchant that has a storefront.
Loto-Quebec will reopen its terminal sales in the shops that have an external input, such as will enable the plan déconfinement of the government of Quebec from may 4.
“We closed the sale of lotteries at retailers on the 20th of march,” recalls Renaud Dugas, senior advisor in public affairs and media at Loto-Québec and its subsidiaries, in an interview Saturday at The canadian Press.
“From next Monday, when people are going to go in a trade to make their commissions, they will be able to purchase a lottery ticket. It does, however, require the customer to comply with the measures laid down by the Directorate of public health, including the separation physical of two metres between the people. It’s very important.”
The State-owned company, we push, and a sigh of relief to anticipate the return of these revenues in its coffers, even if the situation does not mean a return to normal for as much.
“The sale of lottery retailers in the shopping centres, which includes the stands, remains suspended until further notice. As we know, the shopping centres are currently closed across the province. The other areas of the case of Loto-Québec’s casinos remain closed until further notice,” said Mr. Dugas.
Increase online sales and loss of traditional revenue
The containment of Quebec, however, has pushed tens of thousands of consumers who did not have the habit to turn to the web, ” observes the spokesman of the State-owned company, without being able, however, to quantify the percentage of this increase.
“Yes, there are thousands of customers who have registered to lotoquebec.com. There has been a lot of creation of new accounts to be able to just be buying lottery tickets.”
But there will inevitably be losses related to the suspension of sales of lottery tickets to retailers since march 20, and the latter, as the increase in online ticket sales, should be observable in part in the next annual report whose financial year ends in April.
The report for the first quarter of 2020, covering the months of April, may and June, 2020, which is expected to be released at the end of the summer, will also be a very indicator.