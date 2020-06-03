The salt could help improve the efficiency of the masks
3 June 2020 8: 15 am
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – paper towels soaked in a saline solution and dried appear to provide additional protection interesting against the virus SARS-CoV-2, finds a new study.
Researchers from the faculty of medicine of the University of Boston, writing in the American Journal of Infection Control that this method could allow to extend the useful life of surgical masks and to improve the effectiveness of masks and crafts.
A previous study had demonstrated that the salt treatment of surgical masks improved their ability to block various strains of the influenza virus.
The author of the new study, Jonathan Carnino, explained to Reuters that the salt dissolves in the water to form a kind of grid. When the grid is struck by a virus, the salt dissolves for a second and then recristallise, capturing the intruder.
Mr. Carnino suggests to heat 100 mL of water (or preferably distilled water) until the water is warm to the touch; to dissolve 30 milligrams of salt; to be soaked for five minutes in a paper towel used in the laboratory or the general public cut to the size of the mask (including N95 masks); and leave it to dry.
It then adjusts the towel to the outside of the mask and replaces it every two hours, or before if soiled.