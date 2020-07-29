The SAQ closes three branches because of the COVID-19
July 29, 2020 14h54
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – An outbreak of COVID-19 among its employees force the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) to close pre-emptively three branches.
In a statement released Wednesday, the SAQ states that eight of its employees have received a positive test result for coronavirus in the last days.
The branches affected are located on the boulevard de la Seigneurie Ouest, Blainville, on boulevard Michèle-Bohec, also in Blainville, and on the boulevard Curé-Labelle, Mirabel.
The SAQ states that the investigation of contact of the public Health has not identified any client to isolate himself in a preventive manner, but the State-owned company invites all customers who visited one of these branches in the last days to bring attention to possible symptoms of the COVID-19.
Each of these three branches will be cleaned thoroughly by a specialized firm, and each employee having worked there in the last days must isolate themselves in a preventive manner, and to pass a screening test at the COVID-19 in the shortest possible time.
The three branches will remain closed until further notice.