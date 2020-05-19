The SAQ comes to the aid of food Banks of Quebec
From 14 to 23 may, the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) is launching a campaign to benefit food Banks of Québec (BAQ).
From 14 to 23 may, the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) is partnering with the food Banks of Québec (BAQ), which is part of SOS Troubleshooting Moisson Granby, and invites citizens to make a concrete gesture for the benefit of these organizations that help needy families.
“It really is a beautiful campaign, says Eric Vachon, representative at SOS Troubleshooting. The as are distributed by region, so what is raised in Granby, remains in Granby. Each food bank will receive financial assistance. The SAQ has been working strong for us!”
The SAQ offers three ways to contribute: make a donation of money to the cashier in a branch, use the home delivery service, or view the awareness video “See the hunger to put an end to” its page on Facebook, for which the SAQ will issue the equivalent of a meal to the BAQ for each viewing.
The delivery fee of$ 12 for each order placed online will continue to be delivered to BAQ until further order.
Goal of $800,000
The objective of this campaign is to pay the BAQ a total of $800,000.
For the first time in its history, the SAQ changes its logo on its digital platforms to give its name to the BAQ, is a way to attract the attention on the body that takes all its importance in these times of crisis.
“More than ever, the generosity of Quebecers will make a difference in the lives of the poor. You are the shield of protection of the most vulnerable in our society”, stressed for its part, Boucar Diouf, sponsor and friend supportive of food Banks of Quebec.
For the past 11 years, the SAQ has awarded more than $ 7.9 million to the network of the BAQ, whose one million dollar gift of emergency on march 18. The network of food Banks to respond to more than 1.9 million requests for food assistance per month.
Applications up to Granby
Currently, SOS dépannage, in Granby, does not receive funding through the population, which is “very generous”, says Éric Vachon, because the companies that normally fund the agency are closed. “We received lovely gifts, you are very lucky to have a population that supports us.”
Without being able to give a figure, Mr. Vachon confirms that requests for food aid are still rising. The food bank sees the arrival of a new clientele, composed mainly of workers who normally do not have difficulty, but who lives one or more job losses within their home.
Reopenings and food drive
To this day, SOS Troubleshooting is always reflection, and evaluation in relation to the reopening of the general store and donation center, “which will not be before June, at least”. Mr. Vachon and the team of SOS Troubleshooting first want to be certain that it is 100% safe.
SOS Troubleshooting, which had to adjust its way of functioning and of receiving the customer to limit the contacts, is preparing to face many challenges in the coming year. For example, the food drive will take place? This annual event held in December allows the agency to collect more than 90 tons of food, which helps them to get through the year.
“If the measures of social distancing, and gatherings are always there, it will be impossible. It has more than 1,200 volunteers over three days. There would be too much of the world,” concluded Mr. Vachon.
For more information on the network of BAQ, visit the website www.banquesalimentaires.org. To order online at the Société des alcools du Québec or to view the awareness video, visit the site www.saq.com.