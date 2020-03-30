The SBU identified 79 people who were distributing fakes on coronavirus
During the period of quarantine, the security Service of Ukraine has identified 79 people who were distributing fakes on coronavirus, including 4 Internet agitators who were acting on the instructions of the Russian side.
So, the specialists of the Department of counterintelligence protection of state interests in the field of information security has exposed the activities of Pro-Russian “cyberactivists” from Odessa, Dnieper, Lviv and Kherson. The investigation is carried out in the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under article 110 (encroachment on territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) of the Criminal code of Ukraine, the press center of the SBU.
Another 28 people, together with the National police are brought to administrative responsibility per article 173-1 (the spread of false rumors that can cause panic among the public or disturbing public order) of the administrative code.
Also cybersecurity SBU blocked the spread of fake content in over 1000 online communities, generally have more than 500,000 subscribers.
In the case of confirmation of information about the planned actions of intruders, in particular, on the instructions of curators from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories, they will be reclassified in accordance with the relevant articles of the Criminal code of Ukraine.
The security service of Ukraine is now guided by comprehensive and proactive approach in the fight against abuse because of the pandemic and prevent destabilization in the country.
In particular, special attention is paid to the SBU counter export of goods and epidemiological purposes, is prohibited by the government.
For example, the security Service prevented the attempt of illegal export from Ukraine to the EU 80000 respiratory masks worth more than 3,4 million hryvnia, and almost 40,000 medical gowns worth 42 000€.
Also the security service of Ukraine blocked the activity of an organized group that was imported to our country of substandard medicines and fake rapid tests for the diagnosis COVID-19.