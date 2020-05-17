The scene in the living room, to encourage the local cultural scene
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
Lack of ability to organize a summer festival, Musique du Bout du Monde (MBM) is launching a series of live performances without an audience, which will be available online to encourage the cultural scene and places of broadcasts of the Grand Gaspé. The organizers want to share the ambiance of a concert hall, while respecting the sanitary measures imposed by the public health.
“We rode a bit of the festival of the future”, explains the director-general of Music for the end of the World, Steve Pontbriand. The series of shows entitled the scene in the living room began last Friday with a performance by the group from the gaspé Rose Joncas at the resto-bar le Brise-bise. The virtual event drew more than 6,000 spectators in a few hours, online as offline.
The scene at the show should visit several rooms of the Grand Gaspé among the 20 trays that are accustomed to receive benefits at the Festival Musique du Bout du Monde (FMBM). “We want to move as much as possible, but at the same time, we want to follow the recommendations and be respectful of the rhythm of the people”, he explains.
Support for places of broadcasts local
In addition to providing a platform to local artists and allow the province to consume culture for free, the series of shows was also intended to support the premises of broadcasts local. “With Music of the End of the World, it has always had the willingness to bear the venues, and these performances also allow us to do so,” explains Mr. Pontbriand.
When he was approaching, the director-general of the bistro-bar Brise-Bise, Simon Poirier, immediately said yes. “We did not hesitate a second. This is a great opportunity for us, as for the artists,” explains the owner of the room, which, in normal times, presents several shows a week in the summer period. The establishment, which had already begun to broadcast live performances online before the offer of MBM, will be the host of the next event of the series on may 23.
Special measures for the COVID
If the COVID-19 has complicated the planning of the series of shows, measures of social distancing force, the organization of the Music of the End of the World has been able to count on the collaboration of the direction de santé publique de la Gaspésie for its implementation.
The distillery O’dwyer of Gaspé will provide bottles of hand sanitizer for the people present on the spot and participants will be masked when they will not be able to comply with the two metre distance mandatory. Same setpoint to the technical team reduced and for the employees of the venues.
Mr. Pontbriand, who has already been deputy regional director of public health of the Gaspé peninsula, will represent the FMBM on a committee set up by the ministry of Tourism with the mission to create a guide of steps to be followed for festivals and public spaces.
The overall performance of the series Of the scene at the show will be available on the page Facebook of the Festival Musique du Bout du Monde, live and in replay.