FIFA changed the schedule for the first qualifying date for the next World Cup and Lionel Scaloni's team will play later than originally announced.

The Argentine team will face Ecuador in the Bombonera for the first date of the South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 and the schedule of the match suffered a last minute modification.

Those led by Lionel Scaloni will not jump onto the field of play at 9:10 p.m., as stipulated in advance, and will do so at 9:30 p.m. A small change that is far from altering the agenda of those who are preparing to follow the return of the Albiceleste after almost a year of inactivity. His last match was on November 18, 2019 against Uruguay in Israel.

This Tuesday, with a full squad, the Argentine National Team resumed practices but Scaloni did not stop the possible team for Thursday's match against Ecuador in the Bombonera. He carried out a tactic with mixed players, both the probable starters and the possible substitutes. Tomorrow he will define the eleven against the team led by Gustavo Alfaro.