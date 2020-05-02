The school, the best place for students in difficulties
May 2, 2020 4: 00
Isabelle Mathieu
Despite the distance, despite the constraints, the best place for a student’s learning difficulties, it is up to the school, believes the president of the Association of remedial teachers of Quebec Isabelle Gadbois.
There is no such thing as zero risk and, of course, the conditions will not be optimal for a person, should be the one who works as a resource teacher in the eastern Townships, in schools and in private practice. “But this is where are the teachers, the specialized resources, she insists. We will not be able to foresee everything and there will be plenty of special cases, but I have confidence in our people! Do not choose to go into teaching or in special education someone who does not want to do everything for the success of the other.”
During containment, a number of remedial teachers have been able to maintain minimal contact with their students. But the impacts of this “stall” forced will necessarily feel. Even the students without difficulty be felt at start of each school year of what experts call the “sliding in summer”.
“For a student who has already some delay the slide after a stop of two months, is amplified ”
—
Isabelle Gadbois, president of the Association of remedial teachers of Québec
In spite of everything, this is not the time to get in the mode of catching up, warns Ms. Gadbois. “We must not lose time, but we must take our time and concentrate on the concepts critical”, she believes.
The teacher gives the picture of the diver, who closes his eyes on the springboard and that visualizes its dip before jumping in.
“The teacher will ask how to make so that the child could well start next year,” said Gadbois. For example, if I know that the child will make of the multiplication of fractions the next year and its fractions are not consolidated, he does not know how to put on the same denominator, I’ll dwell on in this content-there.”
The current period will require more coordination between teachers of different levels and also between those of sixth year and the first school, adds the president of the association of remedial teachers. Intensive English, in force in several schools, and will produce cohorts with variable geometry, because students will not have seen all of the same content.
The teachers of the college will also need to adjust to accommodate graduating students at the year more or less shortened.
And more importantly, the world will have to reassure them, listen to them. “To learn, it is necessary to land after all of this,” said Ms. Gadbois. For some, the containment will have been easier, for other students, it will have been a disaster.”
Services for the high school students?
The high school students will not return to school, either. But could we not, respecting social distancing, provide more services to special education and other students with learning difficulties? This is the point that the association of remedial teachers of Quebec wants to continue to hammer at the meetings with the ministry of Education. “It must not be forgotten that some students of secondary school or vocational training are in special education obligation,” notes Ms. Gadbois. It is often the last to go and pick up their diploma or they are leaving.”