The screening is going wrong in Montreal
After the kerfuffle of the last few days regarding the screening of cases of COVID-19 in Montreal-North, the regional director of public health of Montreal, Dr. Mylène Drouin, has assured that the deployment of mobile units in the hot districts would be better planned in the coming weeks.
At the present time, three buses of the Société de transport de Montréal converted into mobile clinics move into the hardest hit neighbourhoods of the island. But to this day, none of them is arrested in Montreal-North, even if it is the borough most affected by the pandemic.
Local elected officials are calling for it for several days, especially as the temporary health clinic installed at the CLSC de Montréal-Nord was to close Monday night. The CIUSSS of the North-of-the-island-of-Montreal has finally decided to maintain this clinic for a few days and a bus will make a stop in this area starting on Thursday, possibly for a week.
“The confusion shows the disconnect between the government and what is happening on the ground,” laments the liberal member for Bourassa-Sauvé, Paule Robitaille. “We are in the centre of the pandemic, but until now, they have not been able to move the mobile unit in Montreal-North. “
Dr. Mylène Drouin has recognized that the deployment of mobile clinics, launched last week, was in break in period. “I think that this week, we will be able to know in advance the schedule. We are going to try to be more stable in the planning, ” she said in announcing that five buses will be on the road by the end of the week.
From the start I demand a mobile unit. But I have just had confirmation that a bus will be in Park-Extension, 19, 20 and 21 may.
— Mary Deros
The authorities want to achieve at least 3000 tests per day in Montreal. The number of tests is increased from 1000 withdrawals per day at the end of April in 1900 screens daily. Each bus should be able to carry up to 250 per day.
The bus that is snapped up
But Montréal-Nord is not the only hot area in the metropolis. Other local elected officials are urging the public Health to send a bus. This is the case of councillor Mary Deros in Park Extension, where it is feared an explosion of cases of infection.
“From the start I demand a mobile unit. But I have just had confirmation that a bus will be in Park-Extension, 19, 20 and 21 may, ” she stated.
The borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve is also on the alert, because there are a high number of deaths, is 199, of which 171 in NURSING homes or residences for elderly persons, mainly in Mercier-est. The mayor, Pierre Lessard-Blais hopes that a bus will soon stop in the neighborhood.
“Since last week we asked for it to come in Mercier-est, but I know that there are issues of logistics. At least, it was a testing site near the metro and The Assumption. “
Déconfiner or not
Montreal has now passed the milestone of 2000 deaths, of which 85% are in NURSING homes or residences for the elderly. The health network is particularly achieved with 3743 workers infected, more than 20 % of recorded cases.
Given the situation in Montreal, Dr. Drouin did not rule out the possibility of deferring to a later date the déconfinement planned for 25 may for certain sectors of activity, thereby implying that the shops could reopen their doors before the schools. “I do not think that the reopening of the horticultural centres, it has created a big impact on the transmission of community “, she said.