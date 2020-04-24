The security measures in the meat factories in Canada would have delayed for too long
A factory of meat JBS
April 23, 2020
Updated on April 24, 2020 at 0h19
Share
The security measures in the meat factories in Canada would have delayed for too long
Bill Graveland
The Canadian Press
Share
CALGARY — The rapid spread of the COVID-19 in the meat packing plants of Canada is not surprising, according to trade union officials and health.
Fabian Murphy, the president of the Agriculture Union that represents federal inspectors of foods, note that the recent security measures put in place are positive. However, in a meat processing plant, it is difficult to control the virus if people are already sick.
According to Mr. Murphy, if a factory of meat has 2000 other employees, it is not possible to constantly maintain a distance of six feet.
It cites as an example the fact that employees must go in the dining room, to the washing stations, to their lockers to put on and remove clothing and work equipment and to the bathroom. All of these gestures, he says, make the social distancing impossible.
The balance sheet of the COVID-19 in the area of meat packaging continues to worsen. A shutdown of a plant, to Olymel in Quebec was followed by those enacted at Harmony Foods, near Calgary, and in an imposing factory of the company Cargill near High River, Alberta.
In addition, the number of cases of the COVID-19 continues to increase at a factory of the company JBS in Brooks, Alberta, but it maintains its activities.
According to Mr. Murphy, the only way of resolving an outbreak in a factory of meat is to close for 14 days to give a chance to employees to put into practice voluntary isolation.
Several of the workers in these factories are foreigners who send money to their family back home. He says that the fear of losing a paycheck is prompting a number of them to appear for work, rather than report sick.
“Unfortunately, we see that within a vulnerable population. (These people) need this additional cash and they do not have the option not to go to work.”
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, medical officer of health-in-chief of Alberta, noted that several measures have been put in place at the factory of Cargill in order to prevent the coronavirus, including distancing, panels of plexiglass, as well as personal protective equipment.
“But because there are so many people who come in and out of these plants, it is possible that the spread must have occurred before these measures are put in place,” she told journalists earlier this week.
“Several people who work there also live within families. And several of them practiced the use of carpooling for going to work and coming back,” she adds.
According to dr. Hinshaw, a community approach is necessary to prevent the spread after workers leave a factory.
As of Thursday, a total of 440 employees at the factory of Cargill, had tested positive to the COVID-19, including a person who is deceased, and 140 additional cases have been associated with a spread in the community.