The Senate changes the rules in the process involving the victims of Meredith
The canadian Press
The Senate has agreed to allow the victims of harassment of the ex-senator Don Meredith to be accompanied by a lawyer when they need to respond to the evaluator’s independent authority to determine what compensation might be paid to them.
This is a partial recoil in the rules laid down by the upper house. A change that occurs two days after two former employees of Don Meredith were entrusted to The Canadian Press, calling the process “totally unacceptable”.
The two women said, Tuesday, that they felt intimidated by the Senate for them to accept to participate in a compensation process that they believe is unfair, and opaque.
These women have not been named publicly and spoke under cover of anonymity to protect their privacy as victims of harassment and abuse.
Among their complaints, they have criticized the inability of a lawyer to assist them in their exchanges with the evaluator independent, the former judge of the Quebec Court of appeal Louise Otis, under the pretext that it is not a trial or a judicial hearing.