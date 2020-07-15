The series of shows for entertainment! will not take place
The small case was to bring together artists such as les Cowboys Fringants, with a maximum of 50 spectators.
Share
July 14, 2020
Updated on July 15, 2020 at 0h05
Share
The series of shows for entertainment! will not take place
Guillaume Mazoyer
The Sun
The Festive! is forced to cancel the holding of its eight intimate gigs baptized The small business, due to new instructions of the public Health. To be held from 24 to 25 July, the festival hit because of misbehaviour and non-compliance with health policy, notably in bars, elsewhere in Quebec.
Despite a summer of poor in cultural activities, Festive! tried to reverse the trend by offering a series of intimate gigs, which meet the sanitary standards. The small case was to gather artists such as les Cowboys Fringants, les Trois Accords, or even Patrick Watson, with a maximum of 50 spectators. But it was without counting the non-observance of instructions in the last week in bars in Quebec, which has forced public Health to tighten the screw on the gatherings and festivals. “Since then, everything is on the brake arm”, says the spokesperson for the Consolidation of regional festivals, artistic independent (CHORUS), Patrick Kearney.
Result, The small case is cancelled, much to the chagrin of the fans and organizers. “The spectacle of Cowboys Fringants had to stand around a camp fire and that of Patrick Watson at the bottom of a wood, reveals Patrick Kearney. The team’s Festive! was smart and decided to play the book of regulations of the public Health from the start, but it was still cancelled.”
“The inconsistency” of public Health
According to the public Health, The small case is regarded as a festival, and it is this which justifies its cancellation, since the festivals are banned until 31 August in Quebec. However, the planning team has attempted to find alternative solutions, especially by proposing different venues for each show, on both days, and a small committee.
The CHORUS condemns the decision of the public Health, through its spokesperson. “A municipality may organise the same event, but that would not be considered a festival, because it would come from the municipality, and therefore hold it,” says Patrick Kearney. What exactly are the criteria ? What is a festival ?”
The organization, which brings together fifty festivals, regretted “the inconsistency” of the argument on the side of public Health and a lack of transparency.
“You can be 150 in a bar, but not 50 in a festival. It is necessary that there is a dialogue, and listen to our ideas. We do not deny the issues, but we want to find solutions ”
—
Patrick Kearney, a spokesperson for the CHORUS
According to him, whereas the déconfinement operates in many sectors, one of the festivals is the last considered. “We waited patiently on the end of the bench, as the last player that chooses a team, and then we bail,” says the spokesperson for the CHORUS.
The Festive! vacation
In a publication on Facebook, the team’s Festive! is said to be “burned tight” and that she deserves to “eat the ice cream with the feet in the water for some time”, in other words, to go on vacation. The organization says, however, accept the decision of the public Health.
Patrick Kearney, who lives in Sainte-Thérèse as Dr. Horracio Arruda, would like to meet him. “I expect him to vouch for the festivals around a coffee”, he says.
Despite this cancellation, the Festive! will have provided more than sixty concerts in the doors of the citizens of Baie-Saint-Paul, a dozen listening experiences, and a music tour in several CHSLD du Québec.