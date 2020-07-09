The shadow of Maradona and death in the next Sorrentino
Paolo Sorrentino announced his return to the big screen with <em>It was the hand of God</em>.
Agence France-Presse
ROME — The Italian film-maker Paolo Sorrentino announced his return to the big screen with It was the hand of God, a film about the tragic death of her parents in Naples when the young “tifo” was going to see him play Maradona.
“This is the first time in my career that I have a movie that is intimate and personal. It is an exercise both joyful and painful,” it said in a press release the filmmaker, who has received the Oscar of the best foreign film in 2014 for The Grande Bellezza.
The title of the film recalls symbolically the goal of the hand by argentine forward Diego Armando Maradona against England in the quarter-finals of the world Cup in Mexico in 1986.
The figure of Maradona, is almost transcendental in the life of the filmmaker, who famously said in 2016 the Italian daily Corriere della sera that he “had a life” in the champion of argentina.
At age 16, the young Sorrentino gets for the first time the permission of his parents to go and see a match of Naples instead to accompany them in their country home. His parents, who, this weekend, will die intoxicated with carbon monoxide. A destiny that binds them even today the developer to the player.
After having been postponed a shoot in the United States because of the outbreak of coronavirus, Paolo Sorrentino has launched this new project which he will be the screenwriter and co-producer.
Paolo Sorrentino, who celebrated in may its 50th anniversary, returns to the 7th art after having experienced success with the series The Young Pope in 2016 and The New Pope in 2020.