The shaved head Challenge of Leucan live on the Internet

The shaved head Challenge of Leucan will take another turn this year. On may 31, it is virtually that the organization, which helps children with cancer and their families, will hold its large annual meeting.
The godmother of Leucan, Marie-Mai, hoped that at least 1000 people will join the movement by may 31. “We would like the Quebec city vibrates to the sound of the razors, the next may 31. I’ve done it and, honestly, this is one of the best decisions of my life. It is a gesture liberating and so meaningful for the young people who do not have the choice to go through there, ” said the artist.
The complete program of the event, which was held entirely on the Internet, will be unveiled in the coming weeks. Until then, people interested in say goodbye to their hair for a good cause are invited to register for the www.tetesrasees.com.
“This year, the Leucan shaved head Challenge will celebrate 20 years. We want to bring people together and celebrate 20 years of solidarity. Above all, we want to show families in which one child is diagnosed with cancer that all of Quebec is behind them, ” said Jacques Tremblay, provincial director, philanthropic development at Leucan.