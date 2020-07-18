The sherbrooke Imeka involved in the fight against Alzheimer’s
The sherbrooke based company Imeka offers services of processing of images of brain specialized in the microstructure and the connectivity of the white matter.
July 16, 2020
Claude Plante
The Forum
A technology developed by the sherbrooke based company Imeka is used in a study on a promising drug, and fighting against Alzheimer’s disease.
Imeka offers services of processing of images of brain specialized in the microstructure and the connectivity of the white matter. His teams have recently worked in collaboration with biotech american INmune Bio in a clinical study designed to demonstrate the effectiveness of its drug XPro1595 to decrease inflammation neurological in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.
Based in California, INmune Bio recently announced the preliminary results of a phase clinical trials. Thanks to technology and the support of a team of Imeka, the study has allowed to demonstrate that the drug decreases of 40.6 % inflammation neurological in patients with this degenerative disease.
For this study, the technological tools of Imeka were used to analyze the open water as a marker of inflammation in the brain of the patients involved. “The observed results, although preliminary, are very encouraging regarding the efficacy of the molecule used in the XPro1595 to decrease inflammation in the brain, which is the objective of our client INmune Bio Inc., in order to combat Alzheimer’s disease, ” says Maxime Descoteaux, co-founder and scientific director at Imeka.
The technology Imeka was used to examine neuroinflammation in a way that was not possible before, ” adds CJ Barnum, the director of neuroscience at INmune Bio.
“The demonstration with few patients a significant reduction of neuroinflammation in an important section of the brain for Alzheimer’s disease is beyond what I hoped for, at a stage so early in our clinical trial. I am very excited at the idea of exploiting the full potential of the technologies Imeka in our studies. “
Imeka mapping the white matter for a better overview of the neuroinflammation, demyelination and axonal loss.
“We are very thankful for the trust given by INmune Bio Inc., who has chosen our company as their partner for this important project. Our work with them is excellent, and our collaboration will continue also in the subsequent phases of the project, for which we follow the evolution of the clinical studies, ” explains the president of Imeka, Jean-René Bélanger.
The company of Sherbrooke is also an office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and collaborates with the pharmaceutical companies for the development of drugs to treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.