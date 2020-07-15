The ship of the Alien and the helmet Top Gun auction
The model long more than three meters representing the Nostromo, a famous intergalactic spaceship in which to place the plot of<em>Alien</em>.
15 July 2020
LOS ANGELES — The helmet of Tom Cruise in Top Gun, the lightsaber Obi-Wan Kenobi, the boxing gloves from Rocky , and the spaceship ofAlien, which could reach a half-million dollars, will be auctioned in Los Angeles next month.
The sale, which brings together hundreds of objects and accessories used by the legends of Hollywood in their films, cult classics, like Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones or Clint Eastwood in Josey Wales hors-la-loi, will be streamed live online on 26 and 27 August.
Featured in this auction: a model-long and over three meters representing the Nostromo, a famous intergalactic spaceship in which to place the plot ofAlien, thriller space of Ridley Scott. It is estimated to be between 300 000 and 500 000 US$.
Mainly composed of wood and metal, it has been filmed by Ridley Scott himself to draw up the plans, showing the exterior of the ship. The director had done “repaint in dark grey, with a considerable patina, to simulate several decades of space travel”, are the organizers of the sale, the Prop Store.
Like many of the pieces that will be auctioned, the model belonged to a member of the crew. It was restored after being discovered at the bottom of a garden, under a plastic tarp, here is a fifteen years.
“What the collectors are looking for, these are things from the movies with which they grew up, the movies that they venerate,” says Brandon Alinger, one of the leaders of the Prop Store in Los Angeles.
Among the other rare pieces include a complete costume of Darth Vader — one of the five used in the promotion of the first film Star Wars — and a handful of laser sword used for Ewan McGregor in attack of The clones.