The ships do not slow down not really to protect right whales
Photo: Alexander Shields The Archives The Duty
The Cabot strait, is a corridor essential for the right whales of the North Atlantic migrate to the gulf of St. Lawrence.
An analysis of the speed of the vessels in the strait of Cabot shows that nearly two-thirds of the boats do not slow down to protect right whales of the North Atlantic that migrate through this area.
Transport Canada had announced a ” test of voluntary slowing of ships in the Cabot strait, an important area for this threatened species. However, the organization of ecologist Oceana Canada argues that between 19 and 25 may, close to three-quarters of the vessels — 72 % — have not complied with the slowing to 10 knots. And it is a canadian cargo vessel that holds the record, at 21.1 knots, according to Oceana Canada.
For the body, this demonstrates that there is a need to impose speed limits mandatory, and not only willing to slow down these ships.
Oceana Canada has issued a week the results of its ongoing study, which evaluates the data of ships equipped with the “automatic identification system” and that move within the areas of restriction of speed.
The Cabot strait, between the north-eastern tip of Nova Scotia and the south-western tip of the island of Newfoundland, is a corridor essential for the right whales of the North Atlantic migrate to the gulf of St. Lawrence, where they come to feed on small crustaceans during the summer. Transport Canada has introduced the slowing this year as one of many measures to protect this critically endangered species from extinction, which includes more than 400 individuals on the planet.
Kim Elmslie, campaign director, Oceana Canada for the right whale, indicates that his organization is calling for Ottawa to make it mandatory to the extent of a slowdown in the Cabot strait, from the 1st of October.
“Studies have shown that a speed limit of 10 knots is in force throughout the season in some areas, reduces the risk of collisions with vessels of 86 %, says the agency. Ships must move more slowly through the habitat of the whales. “