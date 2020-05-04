The shop KSL submerged by orders of masks
The masks of the shop KSL Katy St-Laurent is very popular.
May 3, 2020 5h02
Billie-Anne Leduc
The Voice of the East
Shop clothes for women KSL, founded by the Bromontoise Katy St-Laurent, made in the last few weeks of the models of masks that everyone pulls.
As soon as Katy St-Laurent has made available on its website its masks hand-made by seamstresses, the claims were rejected.
“I have a friend nurse who wanted 3000 for the following days. At one point, I had orders for 1000 per day!”, said Ms. St-Laurent, who operates her online store from her home.
Seeing that the demand was growing, it launched a call to recruit seamstresses who “would like to be part of a community, and who have the passion of making work zen, meditative.”
Also, this call is still active, as Ms. St-Laurent has more need than ever for workforce. “Not need to know how to sew!”, she says, adding that interested persons can write to him at the address info@boutiqueksl.com.
The mode mask
For the Bromontoise that specializes in travel clothing and sports chic, there is no doubt that the mask will be part of its permanent collection.
“It’s going to go home, we will have no choice but to have a mask when we go out to travel.”
It tests their masks with them throughout the day. “It’s got to be a comfortable mask that allows us to talk and breathe. And as to wear it often, why not put it beautiful?”
The mask of protection “Spider” for men and women is on the nose and attaches using two drawstrings or elastic in back of the head. “The mask has three layers to create a protective barrier : a film of cotton is inserted between two layers of polyester”, one can read in the product description. They are at the cost of$ 30 and available on the website www.boutiqueksl.com. Due to the high demand, a delivery time of up to 15 working days.
Digital shift
The shops at KSL we made a transition to digital in 2017, after having closed several stores across Canada.
READ ALSO : KSL put on sale online
Katy St-Laurent does not regret her decision. “I’m happy and lucky, because today I am able to withstand this crisis-there.”
She knew how to keep the loyalty of its customers, including the creation of “live” Facebook and being very active on social networks.