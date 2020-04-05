The shops non-essential will remain closed until may 4,
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The prime minister François Legault.
Ten-nine new people have succumbed to the COVID-19 in Quebec, bringing the total number of deaths to 94. The number of confirmed cases has now reached 7944, or 947 more than in the past.
The shops and businesses of non-core properties will remain closed until 4 may, announced the prime minister François Legault. Originally, this measure was to end on April 13.
“The battle is far from won, he said. We are entering the decisive phase.”
The government launched Sunday the blue Basket, an initiative to encourage local trade.
Mr. Legault is accompanied by the minister of Economy and Innovation, Pierre Fitzgibbon, and the medical advisor strategic Directorate-general of public health, Richard Massé.
The minister of Health and social Services, Danielle McCann, and the national director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, leave Sunday.
Quebec had Saturday 6997 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, is 896 more than the day before. There was 75 deaths.
The Montréal region remained by far the most affected with 3261 cases detected, followed by Montérégie with 683 cases of Laval with 569 cases and the eastern Townships with 499 cases.
Other details will follow.